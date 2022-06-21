Netflix’s Sweet Home Season 2 and 3 live-action TV adaptation of webtoon confirmed by trailer

Key visual from the Sweet Home webtoon and screenshot from the Netflix trailer celebrating Sweet Home Seasons 2 and 3. Photo credits: @inerd4u.com and Netflix

On June 12, 2022, Netflix released a trailer announcing that a second and third season of the live-action TV series adaptation of Sweet Home! Netflix also teased that “they’re picking the fight Outside Sweet Home in Seasons 2 and 3″.

Sweet Home is a live-action TV series inspired by Kim Carnby and Hwang Young-chan’s South Korean apocalyptic horror webtoon Naver of the same name.

The Sweet Home webtoon has over 2.1 billion net views and the Netflix adaptation of the live action TV series was released on December 18, 2020.

Official trailer for the upcoming season 2 and 3 of Sweet Home.

What is Sweet Home about?

The story revolves around Cha Hyun-soo who, after the death of his family in a car accident, decides to leave his childhood home and move into an apartment in a spooky apartment complex called Sweet Home/Green Home. Disillusioned with life, Cha Hyun-soo decides to kill himself, but chooses a very specific date – right after the premiere of a live-action adaptation of his favorite anime series, starring a beautiful actress he’s in love with.

Shortly after settling into his new apartment, the unexpected happens and monsters appear, trying to wipe out humanity. Suddenly, when confronted with this new reality, Cha Hyun-soo’s problems don’t seem so great.

The people who live in the Sweet Home apartment complex become trapped there when they realize that the world just outside its doors has become filled with dangerous monsters. Hyun-soo must team up with a group of reluctant heroes to find a way to defeat these monsters and save humanity before it’s too late.

Poster for the Netflix series Sweet Home. Credit: @hellokpop.com

Webtoon fans are hoping for more romance between Yoo Ji-soo and Hyun-soo

The biggest difference between the live-action adaptation and the webtoon is Hyun-soo’s infatuation with Yoo Ji-soo – the bassist who moves into Green Home/Sweet Home in 1510 after her boyfriend’s suicide. After Jae-heon saves her, she sticks to him like glue. In the webtoon, much of Hyun-soo’s motivation for fighting the monsters that have appeared is to protect Yoo Ji-soo.

Also, in the webtoon, Hyun-soo is a fan of an anime featuring a character that looks exactly like Yoo Ji-soo. There was another male character who wields a spear and is Yoo Ji-soo’s protector.

In the webtoon, Hyun-soo chose to fight with an electrified spear mainly because it resembled the anime character he admired who also wielded a spear while protecting the woman he loved. Fans hope there will be more romance between Hyun-soo and Yoo Ji-soo in seasons 2 and 3, which would make it more accurate with the webtoon.

A poster of Maria From the Sky – an anime that exists in the Sweet Home webtoon universe. Cha Hyun-soo falls in love with Yoo Ji-soo because she looks like Maria. He decides to try to resemble the knight with the spear protecting her. Photo credit: @webtoons.com

You can read the Sweet Home webtoon on the Webtoons official website.

The official trailer for Sweet Home was released on December 6th, 2020.

Although director Lee Eung-bok knew roughly how the webtoon Sweet Home would end, he decided his version would be a little different from the webtoon since it would be a different storytelling method anyway.

The series spent $2.7 million on each episode! Choreographer Kim Seol-jin and contortionist Troy James collaborated to record the monster’s movements using a method called “motion capture.”

Director Lee Eung-bok revealed that during Song Kang’s audition for the role of anti-hero Cha Hyun-soo, the actor reminded him of Johnny Depp’s performance in the film Edward Scissorhands.

Actor Song Kang gave me the image of someone who has a pure and innocent soul but is holding a spear. His performance reminds me of Johnny Depp in Edward Scissorhands. Director Lee Eun-Bok told the Korea Joong Ang Daily newspaper.

Actor Song Kang rose to fame for his role in the hit Netflix series Love Alarm, which premiered in August 2019, and the director of Love Alarm recommended Song Kang to director Lee Eung-bok for the role of Cha Hyun-soo.

Director Lee Eung-bok also created an original female character for the series who does not appear in the webtoon. He wanted the actress who would play the role to be able to pull off some “really cool action scenes,” which is why Lee Si was cast because she was a former amateur boxer. Lee Si trained for six months to prepare for her role on the series.

To bring the humanoid monsters to life in the live-action adaptation Sweet Home, designers from Legacy Effects, VFX Studio Westworld, and Spectral Motion (who worked on films like The Avengers, Avatar, Game of Thrones, and Stranger Things) worked ) were recruited, resulting in truly terrifying monsters and great visual effects.