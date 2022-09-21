Netflix’s Romantic Killer anime trailer reveals new cast, ED theme song

The Romantic Killer anime premieres on Netflix on October 27, 2022. Credit: Domerica/YouTube

The Romantic Killer release date is October 27, 2022. The official PV for the Romantic Killer anime trailer was released ahead of its worldwide premiere on Netflix.

The anime was first announced in August 2022 when a teaser was released revealing the show’s main cast and staff.

The trailer shows Anzu meeting Riri for the first time and gives us a glimpse of the anime’s premise. Also, the Romantic Killer ED theme song, “Romantic Love ~Renai Shimasen ka?☆~” (Won’t You Fall in Love) by Mikako Komatsu will be revealed and previewed.

Anime Romantic Killer’s OP theme song is “ROMA☆KiRA” by YURiKA. The song was previewed in the teaser released in August 2022.

Six other cast members were also announced, including:

Yuichiro Umehara (Goblin Slayer in Goblin Slayer) as Tsukasa Kazuki

Gakuto Kajiwara (Asta in Black Clover) as Junta Hayami

Natsuki Hanae (Tanjiro Kamado in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Hijiri Koganei

Kenjiro Tsuda (Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen) as Tsuchiya

Manaka Iwami (Tohru Honda in Fruits Basket) as Saki

Hiro Shimono (Zenitsu in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba) as Makoto

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Netflix Anime Youtube channel:

Cast and staff of Romantic Killer

The previously announced main cast of the anime includes:

Rie Takahashi (Megumin in KonoSuba: God Bless This Wonderful World!) as Anzu Hoshino

Mikako Komatsu (Senkuu in Dr. Stone) as Riri

Kazuya Ichikawa (Clean Freak! Aoyama-kun) is directing the anime at Domerica. Sayuri Ooba is responsible for the series composition. He also writes the screenplays with Hiroko Fukuda. Arisa Matsuura is designing the characters. Ryo Kawasaki and Tomoyuki Kono are composing the music.

More about Romantic Killers

The anime Romantic Killer is based on a Japanese manga series of the same name written and illustrated by Wataru Momose. The manga was published on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ website from July 2019 to June 2020.

The chapters have been compiled into four tankobon volumes. Volume 1 was released on December 4, 2019, while the remaining volumes will be released on October 4, 2022.

Viz Media has licensed the series for English release and will release the first volume on October 4th, 2022.

Romantic Killer is the story of a high school girl named Anzu who loves playing video games, eating chocolate, and petting cats. Her life takes a turn when suddenly a magician, Riri, appears and confiscates these things.

She’s transported to a world full of hot guys, and now our romance-averse Anzu must survive this horrible world!