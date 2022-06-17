Netflix’s BASTARD!! anime trailer finally released

The legendary wizard Dark Schneider. Credit: Crunchyroll

The release date for Netflix’s Bastard!! With the remake fast approaching, a new trailer teases the heavy metal-inspired dark fantasy universe.

The first full teaser for Netflix’s upcoming BASTARD!! The anime reboot series features the protagonist Dark Scheider and the wizard’s evil, narcissistic personality.

Anime saw several violent entries into the medium throughout the 1980s and 1990s, with the anime and manga industry taking the opportunity to delve into the world of excessive violence, while Netflix continued to push the realm of anime originals like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean explored. Baki Hanma and vampire in the garden. Another new series will arrive on June 30, 2022 with the relaunch of the dark franchise Bastard!

Bastard!! New anime trailer

The full-length trailer, released on Netflix’s official anime-focused YouTube account, highlights the action-packed plot of the series and introduces the series’ main character, Dark Schneider.

Dark Schneider is a selfish wizard who once attempted to conquer the world but has now been revived to defend the Kingdom of Metallicana from an even greater threat, the Four Lords of Havoc. It also includes the dramatic opening music to Bastard!!, “Bloody Power Fame” by award-winning rock band Coldrain.

Check out the appropriately violent and sensational first trailer below:

Bastard!! Anime reboot trailer

This trailer isn’t the first time fans have seen a teaser for Bastard!! An intense teaser trailer and fantastic visual showing a grinning Dark Schnieder ready to cast a spell was released earlier this year. The series will be released on Netflix on June 30, 2022 and will consist of 24 episodes.

Bastard!! Restart cast and manga adaptations

Several bastard anime reboot voice actors have been announced, including Kisho Taniyama from Sleepy Princess in the Demon Castle as Dark Schnieder and Tomori Kusunoki from Wonder Egg Priority as Tia Noto Yoko, a priest’s daughter. She revives the wizard at the beginning of the story. Kanae Ito (So I’m a Spider, So What?) plays Lucien Renlen and Abigail is voiced by Tomokazu Sugita (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba). Kall-Su is played by Kensho Ono (Spy x Family) and Sheila Tuel MetaIlicana is voiced by Nao Toyama (The Genius Prince’s Guide to Raising a Nation Out of Debt).

As Kazushi Hagiwara The Bastard!! Manga, he was inspired by heavy metal music and Dungeons & Dragons. The series first aired on Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1988 before transferring to Ultra Jump in 2000. Although bastard!! is an ongoing series; it has been on pause since 2010.

AIC (Space Battleship Yamato 2199) translated Hagiwara’s story into a six-part original video anime (OVA) in 1992, which Pioneer Entertainment released on VHS in North America in 1998. Liden Films is producing the Bastard Netflix anime reboot, the studio behind Tokyo Avengers and Tribe Nine. Takaharu Ozaki (Goblin Slayer) is directing the series, Yousuke Kuroda (Sword Art Online Alternative Gun Gale Online) is overseeing series composition, and Sayaka Ono (Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion) is creating the characters.

Are you excited for the return of Dark Schneider? What other dark anime franchises would you like to see in anime? Let us know in the comments.