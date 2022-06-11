Netflix Reveals New Trailer! Release Details

advertisement

Netflix is ​​currently celebrating its Geek Week. It announced Castlevania Nocturne, a spin-off series to its original Castlevania animated series. Producer Adi Shankar is back with a cast of new characters to add a little twist to the series’ plot. The OTT giant’s announcement came in the form of a trailer. Originally, the animated series was a derivative of a Japanese game. The original series had vampires as antagonists and vampire hunters as protagonists. However, the creators are introducing a new angle to this spin-off series. But before we get into the details, here’s a little introduction to the Netflix original series so far!

The Netflix original series with the title name was made under three production houses. The most dominant of these is the Shankar animation. Netflix started streaming this series on July 7, 2017. It streamed on Netflix for a period of four years until 2021. Let’s get into the details of Netflix’s announcement!

Castlevania Nocturne: Trailer Reveal!!

The live stream during Netflix Gheek week revealed the trailer for Castlevania Nocturne. The trailer revealed that Judge Belmont would take Trevor and Sypha’s place. Richter looks pretty upset in the trailer. The voices of the Dracula King, his mother and father continue in his mind. He can’t resist them. It also revealed the main character’s appearance in the trailer. In the first half only Richter’s rear part was shown.

However, Sypha’s scream forces Richter to move his face. Richter looks very promising in the trailer. He also carries a hunter, with blood slowly dripping from the end.

Story details of the series

The backdrop to the spin-off series is France in 1792. This was the time of the French Revolution. However, the trailer hints that her von Richter parents may no longer exist. Richter’s cold expression at the end of the trailer confirms the speculation. In addition, the plot of the series becomes more interesting by introducing new beasts alongside the vampires. The Dracula King is trying something big.

He also tries to grab Richter’s head. The ending of the plot will be very interesting, says one critic. The original series itself had great story potential. The upcoming spin-off series is also spreading the same sentiment among fans. However, the cross on Richter’s shoulder is still a mystery.

Castlevania Nocturne: Release Details

Castlevania Nocturne release details are not yet known. The makers only left the trailer to the fans. They stated that fans must enjoy the trailer until they release more details about the series. That’s it for today! Keep supporting The Anime Daily so we can bring you more interesting stuff!