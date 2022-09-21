Netflix Is Letting One Of Its First Original Series Go

According to the October issue of the New on Netflix newsletter, the Netflix original series Hemlock Grove is leaving the streaming giant on October 22, 2022. Hemlock Grove (which only ran for three seasons between 2013 and 2015) is a horror series based on the novel of the same name by Brian McGreevy, which focuses on a young werewolf named Peter Rumancek (Landon Liboiron) who is accused of two brutal murders in the quiet town of Hemlock Grove, Pennsylvania.

Partnering with the wealthy but troubled Roman Godfrey (Bill Skarsgård), Peter seeks to clear his name and uncover the dark secrets at the heart of this unsuspecting town. Although “Hemlock Grove” was never a huge critical success (currently with a dismal critic rating of 38% on Rotten Tomatoes), the series still holds an important place in Netflix history: it was one of their first original series and launched shortly after “House of Cards” in 2013. So the complete removal of the show from Netflix is ​​shocking, especially when so many other shows that only lasted one season continue to occupy space on their roster.

Seeing the show being removed from Netflix is ​​undoubtedly a sad ending for the short-lived series, and one that fans of “Hemlock Grove” are sure to be deeply disappointed in.