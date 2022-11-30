Netflix Has Dropped The First Trailer For Emily In Paris Season 3

According to the trailer, Emily doesn’t make a decision at all – instead trying to please both bosses at the same time. This choice is even mocked in the trailer itself, when Emily debates Jean-Paul Satre’s phrase “ne pas choisir c’est encore choisir” with her French teacher. The phrase means, “Even not choosing is still a choice,” leaving Emily baffled as to whether or not she’s even making the right choices for her own life.

Career aside (which will likely take a back seat to her love life if showrunners follow precedent set in previous seasons), Emily faces another big decision: Alfie (Lucien Laviscount) or Gabriel? Gabriel was there from the start so he’s probably a fan favorite. But Alfie definitely has something special. Regardless of who she chooses, you’ll have to wait for the season debut on December 21 to find out.