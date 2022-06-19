Netflix confirms Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 premiere

The Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime will pick up the story again by having the personification of human malice, Jack the Ripper, take on the god of justice, Hercules. Pic credit: Ajichika

Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date is in 2023.

The anime TV series was officially greenlit for production back in 2021.

The news comes thanks to the Netflix Japan Twitter account.

“The battle between the gods and humankind is back…!” Netflix Japan tweeted. There’s even going to be a Japanese stage play and a pro-wrestling collaboration.

This Record of Ragnarok 2 key visual was released on June 19, 2022. Pic credit: Netflix

On June 17, 2022, the official Record of Ragnarok anime’s Twitter account tweeted, “Couple more days till… Something… #ror_anime”

This announcement turned out to be the time frame for the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date in addition to a new key visual.

The official announcement of Record of Ragnarok Season 2 included artwork by one of the anime character designers. Pic credit: Masaki Sato

The anime sequel will continue the fight between humanity and the gods. But when will Netflix’s Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 come out exactly?

The Record of Ragnarok anime is animated by Studio Graphinica, which is best known for its 3D work on Hellsing Ultimate, the 2017 Juni Taisen: Zodiac War, and the 2019 Hello World movie. In 2020, Graphinica collaborated with Studio A-1 Pictures in making The Warlords of Sigrdrifa anime.

In 2021, Studio Graphinica and FLAGSHIP LINE are also releasing the Mu-Luv Alternative anime. In the future, Graphinica is also working with Yumeta Company on the Tokyo Mew Mew New anime and the Cue! anime.

A key visual for the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime was released in September 2021. Pic credit: Studio Graphinica

The main staff and studio for Record of Ragnarok Season 2 hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the project was helmed by director Masao Ookubo. This is his second time being the main director after the 2017 Pripara movie. In the past, he’s been an episode director for popular anime such as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood, Rosario + Vampire Season 2, Saint Seiya Omega, and School Rumble.

Writer Kazuyuki Fudeyasu handled series composition. The writer is known for working on popular anime such as Black Clover, By The Grace Of The Gods, Dropkick on My Devil!, Encouragement of Climb, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Sailor Moon Eternal movie, That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime, How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord, Redo of Healer, Wandering Witch, and Welcome To Demon School! Iruma-kun. Literally, all of those anime have received multiple seasons, and some sequels are currently in production (click on the links for more details).

Masaki Satou (Initial D Final Stage), Hiashi Kawashima (PriPara Movie), and Shigeo Akahori (episode animation director on BNA) are the character designers. Composer Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Kengan Ashura) created the music.

The Record of Ragnarok Season 2 OP (opening) and ED (ending) theme song music hasn’t been announced yet.

For the first season, the Record of Ragnarok OP was “Kamigami” by Maximum the Hormone, while the EDU was “Inevitable (Fukahi)” by SymaG.

アニメ「終末のワルキューレ」PV2 Another Side / Record of Ragnarok Official Trailer 2 Another Side

Watch this video on YouTube The second Record of Ragnarok trailer previewed the ending OST.

A Record of Ragnarok English dub was released by Netflix. Previews only provided English and Spanish subtitles.

Netflix’s Record of Ragnarok release date for the first season was June 17, 2021. The first season will have a single cour’s worth of episodes, so Record of Ragnarok Episode 12 was the finale.

Updated June 19, 2022: Record of Ragnarok Season 2 announcement.

Updated September 15, 2021: Added Record of Ragnarok Season 2 anime key visual.

Updated August 17, 2021: Record of Ragnarok Season 2 confirmed to be in production.

Updated June 21, 2021: Official Record of Ragnarok manga English translation announced.

This article provides everything that is known about Record of Ragnarok Season 2 (Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2/Shuumatsu no Walküre Season 2) and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s delve down into what is known for certain.

As of the last update, Netflix, Studio Graphinica, or any company related to the production of the anime has not officially confirmed the exact Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date. However, the production of a Record of Ragnarok sequel was officially announced on August 17, 2021. The time frame of 2023 was announced on June 19, 2022.

Once the news is officially confirmed this article will be updated with the relevant information.

In the meantime, it’s possible to speculate about when the Shuumatsu no Valkyrie Season 2 release date will occur in the future.

The final moments of Episode 12 only stated, “And Ragnarok continues.” Unfortunately, that message didn’t directly confirm that Record of Ragnarok 2 was already renewed since it could have been a reference to how the story continues in the manga.

(Notably, the Manga Hot app is hyping on Twitter how anime fans can “prepare for Round 4 or later” by reading the manga.)

As we just witnessed again, Netflix has a history of renewing its anime exclusives fairly quickly than the standards anime fans are used to from the Japanese animation industry.

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 5, Ultraman Season 2, Grappler Baki Season 4 (Baki: Son of Ogre), and The Way of the House Husband Season 2 were all confirmed in production shortly after their respective previous seasons were released. The BEASTARS Season 3 anime by Studio Orange is also in production.

But it’s not like being a Netflix anime exclusive signifies an automatic renewal. Netflix’s High-Rise Invasion Season 2, Netflix’s Kengan Ashura Season 3, and Netflix’s 7 SEEDS Season 3 were never announced even though all three TV shows were based on finished stories from manga series.

LeSean Thomas’ Cannon Busters Season 2 and Yasuke Season 2 were never announced even though the director has talked about wanting to do Yasuke 2.

Fortunately, tournament-style anime have a good history of success on Netflix. Thus, we successfully predicted that Netflix would have Record of Ragnarok renewed for a second season.

It’s also possible the second season was secretly renewed beforehand and production is already planned out in advance. That would mean the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date would be in Winter 2023 at the earliest.

Setting the release time frame in early 2023 would also happen to coincide with the year when the source material will barely provide enough chapters for the anime sequel. Since the 2023 premiere was teased in June 2022 it’s possible that the Netflix streaming premiere for Record of Ragnarok 2 will be in Winter 2023 or Spring 2023.

Record of Ragnarok manga compared to the anime

The story for the Netflix anime is based on the Record of Ragnarok manga series by a creator trio. Writer Shinya Umemura is working on the story while writer Takumi Fukui provides the overall story composition. Manga illustrator Ajichika produced the art and original character designs.

Serialized in Monthly Comic Zenon magazine since November 2017, the Shuumatsu no Valkyrie manga (or Shuumatsu no Walküre manga) is up to Volume 14 as of March 19, 2022.

Shortly after the first season released, North American publisher VIZ Media announced an English translation for the Record of Ragnarok manga. This wasn’t much of a surprise since the Twitter account for the Manga Hot app seemed to be teasing an English version several days before the official announcement.

VIZ Media launched the English Record of Ragnarok manga digitally online at first. The physical printed volumes started releasing in Spring 2022 and the English version is up to Volume 3 as of July 19, 2022.

In the meantime, an unofficial fan translation project keeps up with all the latest chapters.

A spinoff series called The Legend of Lu Bu Fengxiang The Flying General manga launched in October 2019. It’s up to Volume 5 as of December 2021.

VIZ Media has not yet announced an English release for the Lu Bu spinoff series.

The manga cover art for Record of Ragnarok Volume 11 features Buddha. Pic credit: Ajichika

In an interview with Anitrendz, director Masao Ōkubo explained his approach to adapting the manga’s story.

“I always had those who never read the manga in my mind when I composed the anime,” he explained. “I made sure anime didn’t go off track from the original manga. As I mentioned before, I tried to include things that I was most excited about when reading the manga and leave them untouched. I was always conscious of making the anime as close to the manga as possible.”

The director revealed that the original authors did check the plot, storyboard, and character settings. But the director was given creative freedom to make changes, including condensing the dialogue to fit into the time constraints of the episodic format.

” I was able to do pretty much what I wanted because the authors understood manga and anime have different ways of expressing the same scenes,” he said. “As the original manga has too many lines (as in literal lines, not text & character dialogues), it would’ve been impossible to animate just like it. I tried to reduce as many lines as possible but I still received complaints from the staff later on… I learned my lesson.”

Like many tournament story manga stories, the Record of Ragnarok story arcs are divided into a series of rounds/matches between gods and men. Flashbacks provide insight into the characters, although most of them are fairly well-known worldwide.

The key visuals and the trailer for the first season focused on three battles: Lu Bu vs. Thor, Adam vs. Zeus, and Kojiro Sasaki vs. Poseidon. The voice cast revealed a variety of characters, including Shiva, who is featured in Round 5 despite debuting in Chapter 1. Still, it was notable that characters like Jack the Ripper, Heracles, Raiden Tameemon, and Buddha were not cast ahead of time.

At the same time, both the trailer and the end credits scene of Episode 12’s ending teased Jack the Ripper’s introduction. This bit of foreshadowing is definitely pointing toward Record of Ragnarok Season 2.

It’s also a crazy cliffhanger ending since it gets audiences hyped for arguably the best fight of the series only to cut everyone off.

Manga fans knew what this meant when it was first revealed in the trailer. Jack the Ripper revealed his identity by throwing down a Guy Fawkes mask covering his face. Pic credit: Netflix/Ajichika

All in all, as predicted the ending of Record of Ragnarok Season 1 corresponded to Volume 5: Chapter 20.

The end of Round 3 is the best stopping point since it’s the first time humans beat the gods. The entrance for Jack the Ripper and Hercules is a cliffhanger ending that sets up the second season to have three fights, as well.

The bad news is that when the first season premiered, there wasn’t quite enough source material for making Record of Ragnarok Season 2. But the monthly manga should finish Round 6 in 2022.

The good news is that English-only manga readers can immediately read ahead of the anime by jumping to Chapter 21.

Jack the Ripper is a fan-favorite character for Record of Ragnarok manga readers. His tragic backstory almost makes you feel sympathy for the gentleman killer. Almost. Then you realize he’s like a crazy mashup of JoJo’s Dio Brando and the Joker. Pic credit: Ajichika

Shuumatsu no Walküre Season 2 anime TV spoilers (plot summary/synopsis)

“London bridge is falling down… falling down… falling down… London bridge is falling down… my… fair… lady…”

The streets of Victorian-era London. An entire city block has literally sprung up in the midst of the arena. It’s come down to a street fight between the gods and humanity.

The gods were shocked that a mere mortal could kill the god Poseidon, but Hercules (or Heracles) isn’t phased at all. In fact, he’s on the side of justice, which somehow means winning his fight and fighting for humanity at the same time!

Facing Hercules will be humanity’s most infamous serial killer, a man knowing for trickery and the slaying of prostitutes. Many humans in the stands are uncertain who they should be rooting for.

It’s a match between justice and evil that’ll literally bring the house down! The Valkyrie Brunhilde is toying with Hercules since she knows the demi-god will be driven into a rage by being forced to face such an unworthy opponent. She’s also counting on Jack, that personification of that endless abyss called malice, to bore into the soul of the most righteous god.

And that’s just the start of the second act of the anime. Audiences will be treated to Japanese Sumo Wrestler Raiden Tameeon versus Shiva, the Hindu god of creation and destruction. Another interesting match is when the human Buddha takes on Zerofuku, the Japanese god of misfortune.

Unfortunately, anime fans will have to wait until the Record of Ragnarok Season 2 release date to watch what happens next. Stay tuned!