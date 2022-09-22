Neil Gaiman Explains Why Sandman’s Season 2 Renewal Decision Is Taking So Long

Neil Gaiman is responding to a now-deleted tweet in which he is believed to be asking about Season 2 of The Sandman uncovered that Netflix has only just finished collecting viewership data for the series. Gaiman explained that the streaming giant’s decision was delayed by many viewers choosing not to catch the series, and warned that pressuring Netflix to make a decision would not speed up the process. “The data gathering is just beginning,” he wrote, “and is complicated by the fact that many people don’t binge-watch it, but rather spread it out and let episodes sink in before watching the next one. @netflix telling him to hurry won.” no making decisions s [sic] goes faster.”

Aside from viewers’ binge choices, however, Netflix may have been waiting for a few extra dates thanks to an 11th episode of The Sandman, which released on Aug. 19, 14 days after it was originally released, appending to the existing 10 – Episode Season. As such, it’s possible that many people who watched the first 10 episodes may not have watched the 11th, causing Netflix data collection systems to treat those accounts as if they hadn’t finished watching the series. When asked if that might be the case, answered Gaiman“I honestly do not know.”