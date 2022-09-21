NCIS Season 20 Premiere Set A Very Bad Series Record

Despite a long-standing and passionate fan base, “NCIS” faltered significantly during its season premiere. In the age of streaming platforms, network television isn’t as widely watched as it used to be, and even a crossover with “NCIS: Hawaii” failed to lure viewers to their TVs. The Hollywood Reporter noted that the latest season set the record for the lowest viewership the series has ever had. And whether that has to do with fan-favorite Mark Harmon leaving “NCIS” during season 19 or something else remains to be seen. But the most obvious culprit of those numbers seems to be Monday Night Football.

The Philadelphia-Minnesota game drew 12.86 million viewers on ABC, a significant drain on prime-time television. Both NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii drew just over 5 million viewers, a significant drop from previous seasons. “NCIS” isn’t the only victim of low ratings due to sporting events. Though the Emmys were moved from a Sunday to a Monday due to the premiere of the football season, they still suffered from dismal reviews (via IndieWire). This does not take into account figures from the Peacock live stream, but still questions the excessive competition between platforms and networks alike. Because the content game is so competitive, there never seems to be an obvious winner.