NCIS Hawai’i Season 2 Episode 1 Recap: A Dead Man’s Vacation

Luckily, Jessica, Kai Holman (Alex Tarrant) and Bam-Bam (Cher Alvarez) are able to locate and defuse a nearby signal booster for the bomb, successfully preventing Maxwell’s attack. You can finally take him in especially to see Parker as he’s been through the most when Maxwell framed him for murder. The episode ends on a positive note as both teams meet for drinks, Nick and Jane express their feelings for each other, and NCIS: Hawaii agents Lucy Tara (Yasmine Al-Bustami) and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) continue their romance, that built up in Season 1 of the series. In fact, most of Season 2 Episode 1 contains several moments of appreciation of this romance.

The beginning of the episode shows a moment between Lucy and Kate the morning after they’ve spent the night together, and they make affectionate comments to one another while Ernie Malik (Jason Antoon) searches for answers about Maxwell – although it was at his personal request for “white noise” to help him think. Unfortunately for Ernie, his adoration for Jessica doesn’t go too well, as all his attempts at even a little flirting are halted during the episode. Jessica is currently in an unofficial romance with Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen) at NCIS in Washington, DC