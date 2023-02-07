NCIS Fans Are Totally Creeped Out By Killer Novak

After admitting to his murders and kidnapping the Harlans, Sam Novak decides to play with the “NCIS” team – and actress Chloe Marlene in particular – through a chilling performance in an interrogation room. Parker and Knight somehow think it’s a good idea to send the Hollywood starlet to question the murder-obsessed lunatic after he asked them to do it in person. What unfolds is something genuinely hair-raising, with Novak glaring chillingly at the camera on several occasions and saying shocking things about his crimes in a calm and cool way.

“That scumbag they’re after is sick!” said Twitter user @JBraxt29. “I mean, they’ve gone after the worst of the worst, but a serial killer with a penchant for guillotines and IEDs?!” @elongatedbean remarked, “Novak is a total sociopath.” a third user, @smackalalalaShe wrote, “The guy definitely gives me the creep factor.”

Novak had his bomb plot foiled by the “NCIS” crew after being outwitted by Marlene and the others during another interrogation. In the end, the twisted serial killer allegedly brought his victims out because of an obsession with heterochromia, or having different colored eyes. In the closing moments of the episode, it was revealed that he too had heterochromia and hid it by using a contact lens. “Creepy Eyes Novak,” concluded the Twitter user @TheKevNation.