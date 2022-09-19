NCIS’ Brian Dietzen Shares What To Expect From Season 20

What has been your favorite NCIS story so far?

It’s not a favorite, but it struck me the most – Jimmy loses his wife Breena, to whom he was married for nine years. It was influential because many people at that time [at the height of COVID] lost loved ones, and Jimmy went through that too. While that means I didn’t have any more scenes with Michelle Pierce, a great actress and wonderful person who played my wife, it was very impressive for me and for a lot of people who watched the show.

I was happy to write an episode last year where I could bring her back for a dream sequence and say a little more goodbye in my opinion. That said, going beyond that, some of the arcs that really touched me were the death of Ziva’s father. The death of McGee’s father got me too. When Abby Sciuto was stalked by someone, that was really powerful and it was all about Mike Franks and Gibbs. There’s all these big arcs of history over the last 20 years. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do next.

Do you wish there was a story your character would tackle that he hasn’t had before?

I do not think so. I feel like they gave Jimmy Palmer a lot to do, a lot to discover. Whether it puts him in danger or puts other things on his plate he hasn’t experienced before and now having a potential love interest, it feels like the character is having many different experiences. Maybe I would have had a different answer a few years ago, but right now I wouldn’t say, “I wish they did more with this or that.” At this point I’ll say, “These writers are doing a fantastic job and I’d love to see what’s in the next script.”

20 seasons is a long time and a very respectable run, but all good things come to an end. What do you think would be a fitting ending for the series or your character? have you thought about it at all

We’re halfway there; In season 40 we stop. It will probably happen with Jimmy’s retirement… No, I have no idea. The cool part is if you asked our writers or the other actors on this show you wouldn’t get any similar answers because I don’t think any of us are focused on the end of the show given what ratings always are still are and how much fun we still have.

I think, IMO, “Let’s keep our focus on these great arcs.” When the time comes — because, like you said, it’s all going to end eventually — one of these arcs is going to take us to the promised land and the NCIS ending to lead. But if the odds stay the way they were last year, I don’t see it imminent.

NCIS Season 20 premieres tonight, September 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network and is available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+



This interview has been edited for clarity.

