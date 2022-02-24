Nathaly Cuevas Relationship With Boyfriend- Nathaly Cuevas Net Worth, Bio,Boy friend, Career And Family

The well-known social media celebrity Nathaly Cuevas is well-known for her YouTube videos , which typically feature room makeovers and lifestyles.

The viewers witnessed the rapid popularity of Nathaly Cuevas in a brief period of time.

Nathaly Cuevas Bio, Boyfriend, Career Height And Net Worth

There are more than 790K followers on her self-titled YouTube channel. Nearly 269K users are following the authentic Instagram account.

The next lines will provide more details about Nathaly Cuevas , including her bio, work as well as family, love with her husband, height, age wealth, net worth and so on.

Nathaly Cuevas Bio

The popular YouTuber, 18, Nathaly Cuevas, born September 29, 2003 within the United States as a member of an Mexican family.

The sign of her birth is Virgo and she has her American citizenship with the multi-racial heritage. She has not revealed her education status until this point.

According to various reports, she has completed her education at a private institution in her hometown. There is no confirmation on whether she’ll be going to school or not.

She is, however, focusing on her YouTube business currently.

The YouTube Career Of Nathaly Cuevas

Nathaly started her career as an influencer on social media through her channel on YouTube.

The YouTube channel she named her own was launched on the 16th of February in 2019, and she posted her first video the same day.

Her main focus is on videos about lifestyle that include beauty and travel, as well as room makeovers and many more.

The GRMW and room transformation videos have gained global acclaim with million of hits. The channel currently has more than 790K users and 313 videos. The channel has 113,549,371 views as of today.

Nathaly Cuevas Family

Nathaly is extremely attached to her family, and she is very involved with her family in all video clips on YouTube. There is not much information regarding her parents.

But, she has two sisters with the names Edith as well as Nelly and one brother named Edward.

Nathaly lives with her family since she was born and her parents have been supportive of Nathaly in her pursuit of her dream.

Nathaly Cuevas Cuevas Relationship

The fans of Nathaly are eager to find out about her current relationship status. Based on a variety of posts on Instagram we have learned that she’s dating someone.

She is currently dating the person she considers her friend Jacob Macias. Recently, Jacob posted a photo of them kissing.

It’s shared on his personal Instagram account and has the caption “Enamorado “, which translates to “loved”.

Additionally, they own an official YouTube channel named “Jathaly” with 346K subscribers and 22145,961 views as of the date.

Nathaly Cuevas Age

Many people are researching what age Nathaly Cuevas via the Internet and there are numerous misconceptions regarding her age.

Nathaly Cuevas was born September 29, 2003 and is now 18 years old. older currently. Her videos have been uploaded to her YouTube channel since the year 2019.

The Height Of Nathaly Cuevas And Her Weight

The YouTube star Nathaly Cuevas is at 5 ‘ 3″ and weighs 55 kg. Her body is slim with an average body size of 31-24-33.

She also keeps a healthy and balanced lifestyle by maintaining her body shape. Her hair is blonde, and eyes that are also brown.

Nathaly Cuevas Net Worth

According to the latest data the net worth of Nathaly Cuevas is estimated to be around $450,000.

The main source of her income is YouTube as a whole and she also earns money from sponsorships.

She is currently uploading between one and two videos per week, and is gaining approximately 4 million views one month.

The money she earns comes from the YouTube advert and it’s estimated to be between $6,000 and $12,000.

Thus, her annual earnings will around $175,000. Other than that she made through sponsorships in which she worked with a variety of brands, including VITA, Simple Health, and many more.