Naruto stage play production cancels all September 2022 performances due to COVID-19

Key visual for the Naruto stage game. Credit: Crunchyroll

The most famous anime franchises have all featured in anime stage plays, with productions from My Hero Academia, Beastars, Mobile Suit: Gundam, Spirited Away, and countless others. Beyond its original beginnings depicting Konoha’s ninjas and expanding into Naruto: Shippuden, Naruto has not only earned his stage play but multiple appearances as well.

Unfortunately, due to a COVID outbreak among the actors, the Naruto theater production has been put on hold, which has caused problems in recent performances.

Cancellation of the Naruto play

Live Spectacle Naruto, which debuted in March 2015, brings Masashi Kishimoto’s well-known manga series to the stage. Each stage production focuses on a specific Naruto story arc while introducing new characters.

The Fourth Shinobi World War is the focus of Live Spectacle’s latest stage adaptation of Naruto, Ninkai Taisen, Kaisen (Shinobi World War, Outbreaks).

According to Crunchyroll, Live Spectacle reported on its official website that the play’s first 12 performances this month have been canceled due to multiple COVID-19 illnesses among the cast.

The preview of the stage play

The official statement from Live Spectacle is as follows:

“We had prepared for this show by taking the greatest possible precautions and measures in line with the guidelines for preventing the spread of the new coronavirus infection from the Federal Association of Public Cultural Institutions and the guidelines for infection control measures for the performing arts network in emergency situations. However, several people involved in the show showed symptoms of fever and as a result of PCR tests, they were found to be infected with the new coronavirus. As a result of discussions in the production committee, we have decided to cancel all 12 performances of the live spectacle NARUTO – Ninkai Taisen, Kaisen in Tokyo from September 17th to 25th, 2022. We deeply apologize for the inconvenience and concern this may cause to those who have been looking forward to the performances and for the short notice of this announcement.” live spectacle

Cancellation of the live stream by Live Spectacle

Ninkai Taisen, Kaisen, which was scheduled to hold its opening night on September 17, 2022, cannot hold its September performances at The Galaxy Theater in Tokyo. All 12 performances of the show through September 25 had to be canceled due to 19 staff members falling ill.

The opening night of Live Spectacle was supposed to be live streamed, but that’s no longer the case. The refund procedure will be announced later on the Live Spectacle official website and Twitter account for those who purchased tickets for the above concerts.

Also, Ninkai Taisen plans to perform at Hyogo’s Kobe Bunka Hall from October 1st to 10th. Also, the show will have 11 performances at The Galaxy Theater from October 15th to 22nd. In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Live Spectacle has not made any statements as to whether the Hyogo and second series of performances in Tokyo will go ahead as planned. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like the stage adaptation of Naruto is going to travel to North America.

Sadly, none of these anime stage productions have made it to the United States, but given the genre’s popularity over time, it might not be long before western audiences get to see them in person, too. Studio Ghibli’s live-action stage play Spirited Away premiered on Hulu earlier this year, showing there’s a market for these adaptations.