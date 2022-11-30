Naruto Sakura voice actress Chie Nakamura declares Boruto hiatus over health problems

Sakura Haruno was shocked when she saw Sasuke. Credit: Crunchyroll

The Naruto fandom shows its support for one of theirs as an anime voice actor has declared a temporary hiatus from the series. Through her talent agency Axl One, Chie Nakamura, Sakura Haruno VA, announced her decision to retire from acting for the time being.

That choice came after the voice actor’s ulcerative colitis diagnosis, and according to Nakamura’s team, the actress will be out of work for an indefinite period.

It is currently unknown if Nakamura will return to Boruto as the voice of Sakura or if they will have to completely recast the character.

There is no cure for Nakamura’s illness

Axl One claims that Nakamura received a terrible health report last month after many investigations into her physical condition. According to the tests, she had tested positive for ulcerative colitis, an inflammatory bowel disease.

Inflammation and ulcers in the digestive tract, especially in the large intestine and colon, are caused by chronic diseases. Ulcerative colitis can also cause abdominal discomfort and loss of appetite.

Photo shoot with Chie Nakamura. Credit: Axl One

Besides the Naruto series, Nakamura also provided the voice of Matsumae in Tokyo Ghoul: re. and Mia Fey in the anime Ace Attorney. Her voice acting credits include being the voice of Wave the Swallow in the Sonic Riders video games and voicing actors such as Amy Adams and Kirsten Dunst in several films including Man of Steel and Dear Evan Hansen.

She is best known to Naruto fans as Sakura

Fans know Chie Nakamura best for her recurring role as Sakura Haruno’s VA, which she most recently played in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, despite her forays into the live-action film business. The kunoichi is portrayed in the Naruto sequel series as Sasuke Uchiha’s wife and Sarada’s mother.

As one of the most experienced medics in the world, Sakura also assumed the role of head of the medical department. Among other unique characters, Boruto also features the descendants of Naruto and Hinata Hyuga, Ino Yamanaka, and Sai.

The anime’s characters experienced several unfortunate events, including Nakamura’s diagnosis of ulcerative colitis. Billy Kametz, the English voice actor who played Metal Lee and Ferdinand von Aegir in Fire Emblem: Three Houses, died of stage IV colon cancer at the age of 35. In the past, 56-year-old Michael Lindsay, the English voice actor who Kankuro played under unclear circumstances in 2019. Iruka Umino’s Japanese voice actor Toshihiko Seki was hospitalized in the early months of 2020 after contracting COVID-19.

We hope Nakamura gets well soon!