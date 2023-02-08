Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Had To Calm His Wife Down After She Found Out About Hinata

Masashi Kishimoto probably never expected Naruto’s choice of Hinata to cause any controversy in his house. However, as he revealed in a 2015 interview with Anime News Network, this happened because his wife wanted the titular character to end with Sakura instead. “I also almost caused a rift in my own household because my wife was also very upset that Naruto didn’t get along with Sakura.

Kishimoto then had to try to calm things down with his wife. It may have caused domestic stress, but later in the same interview, Kishimoto gave his reason why Hinata and Naruto work better together as a couple. The mangaka brought Hinata’s constant support to Naruto from the start of the series. “I think what made me realize was partly because if you really look back and think about it, Hinata has always supported and acknowledged Naruto, even before Master Iruka,” Kishimoto said in the interview. “She had the ability to see beyond his reputation and see the true person in himself. I think I was beginning to see that they were meant to be.”

Later in the story, Kishimoto threw in a few points of no return for the ‘NaruHina’ ship. During the series’ Pain’s Assault arc, Hinata attempts to protect a captive Naruto from Pain, eventually professing her love for him. And while his doomed fate still worries fans, Neji’s death further cements the bond between Naruto and Hinata. We can understand the logic behind Kishimoto’s decision, but how did he try to get his wife involved in the pairing? As he also revealed to Anime News Network, he told his wife that although she was actually stronger-willed than Sakura, she served as a role model for Hinata. Maybe that wasn’t the smoothest approach.