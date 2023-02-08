Naruto Creator Masashi Kishimoto Didn’t Always Think Hinata Would End Up With Naruto

During an interview with Anime News Network, “Naruto” writer Masashi Kishimoto asked a question about the point where he decided to become committed to Naruto, which ended up in a relationship with Hinata. Kishimoto responded that he came to that decision midway through the series, but remained vague as to when exactly, but nonetheless revealed that their pairing wasn’t in the cards from the start.

“I think what made me realize was partly because if you really look back and think about it, Hinata has always been supportive and acknowledging Naruto,” Kishimoto explained. “She had the ability to see beyond his reputation and see the true person in himself. I think I was beginning to see that they were meant to be.”

So apparently Kishimoto was responding to his own work and developing Hinata into someone who genuinely cared about Naruto before eventually deciding to cash in on those traits he made an integral part of her character.

However, in a Japanese-language interview translated by a Reddit user, Kishimoto stated that Naruto’s romance with Hinata was planned early enough that his interest in Sakura would eventually mislead readers. In any case, Naruto and Hinata’s marriage remains a core element of the story as it exists today and reinforces Kishimoto’s decision, regardless of the exact point at which it was realized.