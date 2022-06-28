Nagi’s Personal Revenge! Release Date & Plot

advertisement

Blue Lock Chapter 179 is scheduled for release next week. The game between England Manshine and Bastard Munich is getting hotter. Only the Manshines have scored a goal so far. However, Isagi has devised a plan to reach the next goal. Then Nagi came forward to immediately challenge Isagi. So will there be another goal in the next game? Here’s everything you need to know about the new chapter.

The following story will gradually reveal Nagi’s plan. He happens to harbor a personal grudge against Isagi and Reo. Therefore, the only way to get the job done is to take the ball from him and score another goal. It will be interesting to see what happens when they collide in the same place at the same time.

Blue Lock Chapter 179: What Will Happen Next?

The title of the next chapter of Blue Lock is Still Developing. As the title suggests, the chapter begins with everyone praising Nagi Seishiro’s genius. The chapter is then cut back to a final sequence before 20. Chris will be seen engaging in a dialogue with Nagi. The man shared that all he wanted to do in the match was hit Isagi. Nagi will be particularly irritated that Isagi and Reo were all about ideals.

So the idea was to bring him down so Nagi could prove that football wasn’t about ideals. Blue Lock Chapter 179 continues with the current sequence in which Nagi approaches the target with full force. But also Gagamaru, the goalkeeper, will be ready with his strategy to stop him immediately.

Summary of the previous chapter!

Blue Lock Chapter 178’s title began with “Keep Moving Forward”. The chapter began with two partnerships that challenged each other. This was Isagi and Kurona facing the other frontliner to get the ball. As he tried to catch up with the plan, he saw that Kaiser had come to the front line out of nowhere. He commented that the script Yoichi wrote was boring and retarded. And so he scrapped the idea altogether.

The panel showed Isagi and Kaiser surrounding Chigiri on either side. Chris Prince observed everything from the stands. He watched as Nagi walked towards these three from the sidelines. And before long the player was able to get the ball to the other side of the court. In the end, all Isagi could think of was how much Nagi had changed his style over time.

Blue Lock Chapter 179: Release Date

Over the next two days, the best of football and sportsmanship will unfold on paper with Blue Lock Chapter 179. Fans of the manga don’t have to wait any longer to see the chapter. The outing will be released non-stop this week. The final release date is June 29, 2022. The chapter will be found on Kodansha’s official site. So keep an eye on this page for more information about it.