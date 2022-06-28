My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex anime trailer PV previews ED theme song

Yume and Mizuto from My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex. Photo Credit: Studio Project #9

A new trailer PV for the anime My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex has been released ahead of the July 6, 2022 release date. A key visual was also released along with the trailer.

The anime will air July 6, 2022 on AT-X and TOKYO MX, July 9, 2022 on BS Nittele and MBS, and July 12, 2022 on BS Fuji. The show will also be streamed on platforms like ABEMA, Amazon Prime Video, U-NEXT, d Anime Store etc. Crunchyroll will also stream the anime as part of the summer 2022 anime simulcast series.

The anime was first announced in July 2021, and more information about the series was revealed through various announcements in 2022.

The new trailer PV shows fresh footage from the anime and introduces us to various characters. The trailer also previews the ED theme song “Futari Pinocchio” by harmoe. The CD will be released on September 7th, 2022.

The OP theme song is DIALOGUE+’s “Deneb to Spica” and was featured in a commercial video released on June 2, 2022. The CD will be released on August 24, 2022.

Here is the trailer PV released by the production team on the Happinet anime YouTube channel:

cast and staff

The main cast includes:

Rina Hidaka, best known for playing Milim from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime as Yume Irido

Hiro Shimono best known for playing Zenitsu in Kimetsu no Yaiba as Mizuto Irido

Ikumi Hasegawa, best known as Vladilena in 86, as Akatsuki Minami

Nobuhiko Okamoto, best known as Bakugo in Boku no Hero Academia, as Kogure Kawanami

Miyu Tomita, best known as Miko in Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, as Isana Higashira.

Shinsuke Yanagi (Jaku-Chara Tomozaki-kun) is directing the anime at the Project No.9 studio. Deko Akao (Komi can’t communicate) writes the screenplays. Katsuyuki Sato is designing the characters, while Hiromi Mizutani is composing the music.

Here is the key visual released by the production team:

More about my stepmom’s daughter is my ex

The anime My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex or Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta is based on the light novel series of the same name, written by Kyosuke Kamishiro and illustrated by Takayaki. The novel was first published on the Kakuyomu website in August 2017.

It was later released in December 2018 under Kadokawa Shoten’s Kadokawa Sneaker Bunko imprint. The light novel is digitally licensed by the J-Novel Club for English publication in North America.

For more information about the series, visit the My Stepmom’s Daughter is My Ex official anime website.