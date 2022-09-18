My New Life as a Cat, Cinderella Closet, and Soloist in a Cage manga’s English translation licensed by Seven Seas

Seven Seas has three new titles perfect for shoujo manga fans. Photo credits: Konomi Wagata, Wakana Yanai, Shiro Moriya

As part of their Wonderful Wednesday series, publisher Seven Seas has licensed three shoujo manga. My New Life as a Cat, Cinderella Closet and Soloist in a Cage are the latest additions to the publisher’s ever-growing series. Should shoujo fans expect more?

My New Life as a Cat by Konomi Wagata, currently being published in Ciao Deluxe, is the silly story of Nao Kazushiro who turns into a cat after a bizarre accident. With the anime adaptation of Ayakashi Triangle due out next year, body-swapping rom-coms seem to be a continuing trend. Whether this series will get its own adaptation remains to be seen.

Likewise, Wakana Yanai’s latest manga Cinderella Closet certainly has potential for a future anime adaptation. This story, previously published in the eight-volume Bessatsu Margaret, sees Haruka – a “simple” girl who has never had much time to devote to beauty or self-confidence – who teams up with a beautician to conquer her crush to win. The upcoming Sacrificial Princess and the King of the Beasts anime puts a new spin on the classic Beauty and the Beast storyline, so maybe Cinderella Closet will continue the theme of fairy tale adaptations.

Mangaka Shiro Moriya, published by Jump Plus, may not write a shoujo per se, but Soloist in a Cage explores the life of young girl Chloe, who is forced to protect her little brother in a dystopian city. With a combination of cute characters and gritty action, Made In Abyss fans can watch this series during the long-awaited wait for the next season.

What is shoujo manga?

While shoujo translates to “manga for girls,” it’s not limited to just anyone because of its identity. Women may be the intended audience, and shoujo stories mostly focus on female protagonists, but tales of bittersweet romance, coming-of-age stories, and emotional turmoil are relatable for everyone.

Also, the shoujo manga often gives many women a voice to tell stories that appeal to them. Anime fans around the world are no doubt familiar with Naoko Takeuchi’s Sailor Moon, which popularized not only shoujo in the west but anime in general. Back in 1996, in an interview with Animerica, Takeuchi expressed her desire to make fans out of everyone.

“I wanted them all to be fans, and I worked to make that happen.” – Naoko Takeuchi, Animerica August 1996

That is, just as anyone can read shoujo manga, so anyone can write it. The authors Shinji Wada and Masahiro Shibata have been making shoujo series with classics such as Sukeban Deka and Akai Kiba since the 1970s.

What are the popular shoujo manga series?

Those looking to get into the shoujo genre have many options available. As with shounen manga, there are a variety of sub-genres and common themes, allowing for tailor-made adaptation to suit everyone’s tastes.

Romance is a theme that comes up often in shoujo. Yona of the Dawn and Fruits Basket are among the most popular of the genre. These love stories are not limited to heterosexual relationships either. Yaoi and yuri—often subgenres of shoujo—focus on gay and lesbian relationships, respectively. However, many criticize the genre for “fetishizing” gay relationships rather than prioritizing realism.

Despite being conventional, shoujo manga isn’t always about flowers and rainbows. The focus on personal, character-driven stories also allows for darker storylines that explore heartbreak and self-discovery. The Attack on Titan spin-off series Shingeki no Kyojin: Kuinaki Sentaku is one such manga that takes fan-favorite Captain Levi through a magnified lens and charts his life up until the fateful day the walls fell .