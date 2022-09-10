My Master Has No Tail gets brand new main visual

My Master Has No Tail finally has a new look! Credit: Liden Films

On September 8th, 2022, the official My Master Has no Tail Twitter posted a new full key visual! And the official website for the anime has even more for fans!

With September 30th fast approaching, fans of Japanese culture are in for a humorous treat! If you haven’t visited the site yet, please do so and enjoy the cute tail wag animation!

How many collaborative events take place in an observatory?! Credit: Linden Films

“My Master Has No Tail” or “Uchi no Shishou wa Shippo ga Nai” has provided us with many character-based trailers and graphics. With Episode 1 fast approaching, we now have a new picture featuring our favorite cast members and their manager!

This is an excellent series if you enjoy learning about Japanese history and culture. Rakugo is a different way of telling a story.

All you need are a few props to help set the mood and a way to differentiate your characters as you act. But as with any art form, practice makes perfect.

Does Mameda have what it takes to master the craft? And when will Bunko’s past be revealed to her?

There is still time to read the first seven manga chapters before the Shishou wa Shippo ga Nai anime begins…unless you speak Japanese and can read the eighth!

An event worthy of Rakugo!

The same official source also announced a collaboration between Tsutenkaku and My Master Has No Tail on September 9th. The event will take place between September 17 and October 30, 2022.

A cooperation area will be set up on the Tsutenkaku Tower Observatory, and special goods and benefits will also be available. There’s more to this tower than a beautiful view!

The Tsutenkaku Tower is the defining landmark of the Shinsekai district in Osaka. It is 100 meters high and the third floor houses an exhibition showing the proud history of Osaka and the surrounding areas.

You may have seen this landmark and confused it with the Eiffel Tower; because “La dame de fer” served as the inspiration for the Tsutenkaku Tower. However, should you visit the tower, try to find the statue of the Billiken lucky charm.

The tower was originally built in 1912. It stood at 64 meters and was the tallest building in Asia! Unfortunately, a fire broke out in 1943 and damaged it.

Luckily, local volunteers rebuilt the tower to its new height of 100 meters and installed neon lights that change color with the seasons!