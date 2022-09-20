My Hero Academia’s Producer Gives Fans An Eerie Warning Of Deaths To Come In Season 6

During the promotion of Season 6 of My Hero Academia, Anime Producer Yoshihiro Oyabu spoke to Japanese Anime Magazine Animedia. He revealed that each episode of the season will feature a major highlight scene, giving each character their moment to shine. Fans can expect their favorite characters to have their own big moment, but not every hero and villain will make it out of the season alive.

Yoshihiro also revealed that two of the standouts in Season 6 are Mirko the bunny hero and Twice the villain who can duplicate himself. Both characters play significant roles in the early episodes of Season 6. According to Yoshihiro, the standout character from Episode 1 is Mirko, who said she has a lot of incredible action sequences and great lines. The story of Twice takes a heartbreaking turn in season 6 and the character becomes one of the lieutenants of the Paranormal Liberation Front.

Manga readers are already familiar with the significant role played by these two characters. Mirko has been one of the fan-favorite characters since the beginning of the manga, but fans of the anime haven’t seen much of the hero.

Twice is another incredible character in the entire manga run, but one that anime fans have already received more in-depth information about. The character has been trying to bring some people into Shigaraki’s League of Villains only for chaos to ensue. He twice had a moment to shine in Season 5 when he realized he was the original version of himself, allowing him to use his Quirk to create thousands of himself. Season 6 will delve into the character’s backstory and further explore his relationship with Toga and Hawks (via ComicBook.com).