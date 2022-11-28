My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 reivew: ‘Katsuki Bakugou: Rising’

Screenshot of My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 with Bakugo about to join the fight. Photo credit: @heroaca.com

Last week, UA’s students and pro heroes found themselves locked in an epic battle with The League of Villains. Shigaraki continues to cause trouble for Deku, Endeavor, and the others, while Gigantomachia has ambushed several students in Classes 1A and 1B.

The relentless battles were thoroughly entertaining, and the latest installment is no different. My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 of the popular anime series titled Katuski Bakugou: Rising picks up right where we left off last week while maintaining the same level of excitement throughout.

This week’s episode preview revealed even more intense action as well as some potential new powers for Deku. Read below to see what exactly is happening.

Summary and Review of My Hero Academia S6 Episode 9

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 9 begins with flashbacks to Shagaraki trying to take down Aizawa.

The first few minutes of this episode are brutal, especially for the Class 1A teacher. He immediately cuts off his leg so as not to break his Quirk connection with Shigaraki. Still, he’s distracted just long enough for Shigaraki to cause trouble.

One of the most interesting things about it is how much Shigaraki respects Aizawa, especially compared to the other heroes. He actively tries to take Aizawa out of combat multiple times, even going so far as to gouge his eye out.

Todoroki shows up to help Midoriya and the others fight Shigaraki. Meanwhile, Gigsntomachia is still wreaking havoc, and several other cities are being warned to stray from its planned path. The students who tried to stop him watch in concern as he stalks toward the city. As much effort as she and the pro heroes put in, they can’t help but wonder if they made the wrong decisions.

Back in the main fight, Shigraki finds that his healing quirk isn’t as effective as he thought because he couldn’t last the four months of the upgrade. Suddenly, Midoriya manages to unlock Float, the quirk of Nana Shimura, the seventh One for All user. He’s trying to keep Shigaraki from touching the ground and destroying everything.

Bakugou warns that since Aizawa is incapacitated, Mirodirya should be as far away from Shigaraki as possible, but he cannot let go as there is no one else to hold the villain back.

In a flashback training montage, All Might enlists the help of some of Deku’s classmates to teach him how to use his new powers. As they watch from afar, Bakugou laments to All Might that they can’t hide Deku’s Quirk forever, while accusing the former hero of knowing more than he’s letting on.

In a brief moment of vulnerability, Bakugou admits to All Might that bullying Deku was a way to make up for his own weaknesses, but he is helping them to atone for his sins. At that moment, we cut back to the present where Deku is still doing his best against Shigaraki. Landing consecutive punches, he devastates Shigaraki before he can recover, but also sacrifices the integrity of his own arms in the process.

Bakugou watches Deku fight from below and devises a plan to blow him, Endeavor and Todoroki up in order to help Deku. Endeavor unleashes his most powerful blast while pinning down Shigaraki. Even though the explosion burns his entire body to a crisp, Shigaraki still doesn’t die. Instead, he launches an attack on Deku, which Bakugou jumps in front of without hesitation, severely injuring him as he is impaled.

This episode really brings out the rivalry between Deku and Shigaraki, which is nice to see considering they are the main villain and hero of the series. It finally feels like we’ve reached a point where our perseverance as viewers has paid off. There are some brief flashbacks in which we see how far Midoriya has come to this point, and it really has been a long journey. Seeing him in a place where he can really hold his own and even be recognized by heroes feels so satisfying.

It was also great to see Bakugou’s character development and how far removed he is from the bully we met in episode one. Many Bakugou and My Hero fans in general have been waiting for the moment when he acknowledges his flaws, if only so we can see him grow from them.

Overall, this was one of the best episodes My Hero Academia has ever given us. It’s going to be hard to see through next week to see what Bakugou becomes if he even gets out of this fight.

My Hero Academia Season 6 Episode 10 is the next episode in the series. The episode is titled “The Ones Within Us”. It will be available on Crunchyroll starting Saturday, December 3, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. EST.