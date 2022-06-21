My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA episode release dates announced for worldwide premiere

My Hero Academia Baseball OVA key visual. Credit: Crunchyroll

The My Hero Academia franchise is currently hard at work returning the entirety of My Hero Academia Season 6 later this year. Still, the series has set release dates for fans around the world to watch the new My Hero Academia Season 5 OVA episodes for the summer!

The anime will return this fall with the adaptation’s most dramatic arc yet. Fans can take a breather this summer with two special new episodes outside of the main story. The first of these specials is now airing in Japan, and fans in other countries have been wondering why they can’t see it.

The worldwide release of the new My Hero Academia OVA

My Hero Academia took the stage with a special new event that showcased part of the future of anime. It has been officially announced that the two new OVA specials currently showing in Japan will be released worldwide starting August 1, 2022.

Fans attending Anime Expo can catch the first of these new specials much sooner as part of Crunchyroll’s offerings for the conference, but it won’t be long for the rest of us. Check out the announcement image below:

The new My Hero Academia OVA announcement image. Image credit: TOHO animation

UA Academy students and teachers engage in a friendly tussle on the ball field in Hero League Baseball. At the same time, the other original video animation explores the new adventure as part of the internship that Deku, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki took part in in Endeavor’s hero agency.

My Hero Academia new OVA episodes summary

The first of the new My Hero Academia OVAs, titled HLB, is officially described by Crunchyroll as follows: “HLB is an acronym for ‘Hero League of Baseball,’ and it’s a baseball league formed by pro heroes who love baseball ! It’s game time! The final game of the HLB Championship will be played between the two competing agencies of Gang Orca and Shishido. To participate, they form a team (“Orcas” and “Lionels”). There are no rules in the field of HLB – exploiting their eccentricities is, of course, acceptable. However, they are interrupted by a villain near the end of the game. Who will be the HLB winner?”

The premise for the second OVA “Laugh! Like you’re in Hell!” is yet to be announced. However, it has been known to introduce a new villain to the series, Mr. Smiley. He’ll be voiced by Hironori Kondo (who has been featured in many Super Sentai productions such as Kikai Sentai Zenkaiger) in his debut debut, so fans outside of Japan won’t have to wait long to catch one of these new OVA specials.

My Hero Academia will also be returning this October with Season 6 as part of the Fall 2022 anime calendar, but no specific release date has been confirmed at the time of this writing.

So far what are your thoughts? Are you excited to see these new My Hero Academia OVAs later this summer? What are you looking forward to in the new episodes ahead of the season 6 premieres later this year? Let us know what you think about it in the comments!