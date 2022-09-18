My Dress-Up Darling sequel confirmed to be in production!

Anime onlys get their money’s worth. My Dress-Up Darling is back with a sequel! Credit: Shinichi Fukuda

This month, countless My Dress-Up Darling fans answered the call with confirmation of an anime sequel!

The official announcement did not specify the format of the sequel. However, it’s very likely that it’s My Dress-Up Darling Season 2, as the Sono Bisque Doll anime producer tweeted about how Season 2 is unplanned and how much work it means for him.

The A PV Aniplex YouTube channel also showcases some of the best moments from season one and gives hints as to where the sequel is headed. For example, how will Marin Gojo properly confess her love and what kind of cosplays will we see next? If you haven’t read the manga, there will be slight spoilers in this news.

This special art by the original manga creator celebrated the announcement of the sequel to My Dress-Up Darling. Credit: Shinichi Fukuda/Square Enix

What to expect in the Sono Bisque Doll sequel

Although the details are unknown, we can use the first season and the manga to see what’s coming. Not to mention the loving illustration by series creator Shinichi Fukuda and the presence of Shizuku everywhere, as masks and on Gojo’s and Marin’s shirts.

Season 1 consisted of 12 episodes covering the first 40 chapters of the manga. So if My Dress-Up Darling season 2 also has 12 episodes, we should get another 40 chapters with content.

Only ending it in Chapter 79 would be an illegal cliffhanger! We’ll see a wonderful mix of classic school antics that will introduce us to some of Marin and Gojo’s classmates and teachers.

There is also more advice on creating different types of cosplay, and we see more in the premade cosplay scene! Old characters return and new characters show our favorite lovebirds the joys and challenges of crossplay.

But the most important thing is the character development! Gojo is still affected by the harsh words of his childhood friends.

But he’s growing enough to want to help others who have been through the same thing. And whenever it feels like he’s losing progress, someone is there.

Gender doesn’t matter when it comes to passion. And there is no wrong way to cosplay. It’s okay if you have to buy your cosplay instead of making one.

Your gender and body type don’t dictate which characters you can cosplay because chances are you’ll fall in love with a character that isn’t at all like you.

Rules are there to be followed until you find your groove

During Marin’s first cosplay event, we can see different types of rules. Always ask permission before taking a picture.

Dress for the weather and take breaks when you need them. And drink lots of water. But the manga isn’t done giving advice just yet.

Makeup, glue, tape and more will be your friend, so keep some with you. If you want crossplay, try to imitate the opposite sex as much as possible.

You don’t have to shave your eyebrows like Marin, but sometimes a little touch goes a long way. If you want to read my thoughts on Season 1, click here!