All 12 episodes of My Dress-Up Darling Season 1 are available to watch on the anime streaming service Crunchyroll. Users can choose between the original Japanese language audio and versions dubbed into English, Spanish, Portuguese, Hindi, Arabic, Castilian, Italian and German – although the versions other than those in Japanese, English, Spanish and Portuguese are incomplete.

In the meantime, those interested in expanding their knowledge of My Dress-Up Darling can purchase volumes of My Dress-Up Darling manga from most major booksellers. Square Enix Books is currently publishing the series in English. According to author Shinichi Fukuda’s page on Bookshop, six of the nine volumes currently available in Japan have been officially translated into English. Volume 7 will hit virtual and physical bookstore shelves on January 24, 2023, by which time more information about My Dress-Up Darling Season 2 may very well be available.