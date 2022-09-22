Must-Watch Supernatural Episodes Before The Winchesters

There is no better place to start than the beginning. While this isn’t exactly the beginning of John and Mary’s story – far from it – it is the beginning of “Supernatural” and the story of their boys Sam and Dean. The pilot episode (simply called “Pilot”) begins with the death of Mary Winchester, a moment that reportedly opened John’s mind to the supernatural and led him to a life of hunting. Because of this, Sam and Dean were raised as hunters, just like their mother — though the pilot doesn’t delve into their background just yet.

Looking many years into the future, Sam graduates from Stanford University with his undergraduate degree after leaving the hunt for a normal life behind. Dean shows up on his doorstep and tells him that her father has disappeared, possibly while trying to solo track down the yellow-eyed demon that killed his wife. As they follow in his footsteps, they battle a monster of the week known as the infamous Lady in White. Sam decides to return to Palo Alto only to find that the love of his life, Jessica, was killed the same way his mother was killed. Robbed, he permanently joins forces with Dean and the two begin a season-long journey to fight evil and find Dad.

This first episode is one of the best of the series and an excellent pilot that established the epic 15 year journey of Supernatural. John and Mary Winchester are perfectly played here by Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Samantha Smith, who became permanent fixtures in the Supernatural world and kept coming back.