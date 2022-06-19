Musasino release date in July 2022

Urawa no Usagi-chan Season 2 Promo Poster. Credit: Crunchyroll

Urawa no Usagi-chan Season 2 Release Date: Musasino! was revealed. That official twitter account of the anime on Friday, June 17, 2022 announced that the long-awaited release date of Urawa no Usagi-chan Season 2 is set for July 2, 2022.

The second season of the Urawa no Usagi-chan anime, Musasino! was originally scheduled to premiere in Summer 2017. However, the date has been postponed due to circumstances and will eventually hit our TV screens in the summer of 2022.

“Musasino!” is the new title. While the first season focused on Urawa, the second season, as the title suggests, takes place in Musasino, a western part of Tokyo.

Urawa no Usagi-chan “Musasino!” new visuals, cast and more

The Musasino’s Official Twitter Account! anime announced the release date along with a new visual. Check out the new image below:

Urawa no Usagi-chan Musasino! New picture. Credit: Crunchyroll

The upcoming anime will be produced by A-real Studios and will feature returning cast members and new characters.

The new characters include:

Tomoyo Kurosawa as Azuma Aragami

Sayaka Senbongi as Nishiki Sakuragi

Miyu Tomita as Saiko Junō

Saima Nakano as Sakae Seiganji

Chinatsu Hirose as Shion Ichinomiya

While the returning cast members are:

Asami Seto as Usagi Takasago

Keiko Watanabe as Minami Oyaba

Hisako Tōjō as Midori Saido

Miyu Kubota as Kojika Bessho

Satomi Akesaka as Tokiwa Kamikizaki

Nao Tamura as Misono Mimuro

Rumi Ookubo as Saiko Numakage

Yo Taichi as Sakura Tajima

Urawa no Usagi-chan “Musasino!” Crew and Summary

Crew members returning for season two include:

Mitsuyuki Ishibashi is the director of the series.

HANGAR-18 is the deputy animation director.

Hiroyasu Kubota and Harappa are composing/planning/scripting the series.

Screenwriting Assistant: Kazuhiro Kuwano

NOB-C is the Original Character Designer.

Animation Director/Animation Character Designs: Akihiko Ok

Kuniyuki Morohashi is the music composer.

Producers: Tomotaka Misawa and Katsufumi Hashimitsu

Animation Producer: Takanori Yamaura

Logo Designs: Vellacico

System Supervisor: Daitetsu Satō

The Musasino! Anime episodes, like the first season, will be five minutes long. The first season of the anime Urawa no Usagi-chan had 12 episodes and aired from April to June 2015. The series is available on the Crunchyroll streaming platform.

The Urawa no Usagi-chan is an exciting anime series revolving around the daily school life of eight middle school students, Usagi, Tokiwa, Minami, Sakura, Midori, Kojika, Saiko, Misono. The anime follows them as they navigate their campus experience with their unique personalities in Saitama Prefecture’s Urawa District.

Are you looking forward to seeing the girls from the central Urawa district again? Let us know what you think in the comments. Check back for more updates on this anime.