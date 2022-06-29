Ms. Marvel’s Noor Dimension Explained

Kamala first learns about Najma (Nimra Bucha) in Episode 3 of “Ms. Marvel” titled “Destined” by the Noor dimension and the Djinn. The young heroine realizes that the word “Noor” roughly translates to “light” – which is quite apt given how alive her energy constructs are. Kamala learns more about this dimension of light in Episode 4 when she meets Red Dagger (Aramis Knight) and his mentor Waleed (Farhan Akhtar), who explain to them that it exists over our universe. In this respect, it is very similar to Ta Lo in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where it is just out of reach, but still connected to our world. This other realm is separated from Noor by the Veil, which keeps the dimension from destroying the planet, though Kamala’s bracelet can still draw its powers from the alternate world.

There is also a dimension of light in the comics, although it is not as prominent as other additional dimensions in the Earth-616 universe. Additionally, it has appeared only a handful of times, mostly in conjunction with a villain aptly named Lightmaster. The former scientist experimented with light energy and created a suit to harness it, but was transformed into a being of pure light during a battle with Spider-Man in Peter Parker: The Spectacular Spider-Man #3.

The dimension is filled with photonic energy. It was used to transform Monica Rambeau into the next Captain Marvel, and The Amazing Spider-Man Yearbook 16 reveals that she gained her powers while investigating an illegal experiment using energy from other dimensions . Marvel Studios is clearly weaving the source material in new ways to fit its current heroes, while also making it thematically meaningful for the future – especially since Kamala and Monica (Teyonah Parris) will both appear in 2023’s The Marvels.