Ms. Marvel Directors Bilall Fallah And Adil El Arbi Choose Their Dream Marvel Role For Will Smith

Recalling some highlights of working with Will Smith and her dream MCU casting for him, Adil El Arbi said, “Well, I’ve worked with Will and Martin [Lawrence]. It’s been a blast, this multiverse of madness now. But will [played] Deadshot in DC so what would be the equivalent of that? Mahershala [Ali] already playing Blade. But if it wasn’t Mahershala, Will Smith could be a pretty good Blade.”

Bilall Fallah agreed, adding, “Yeah, definitely.” And hey, with this multiverse of insanity in the MCU, as El Arbi put it, maybe Smith can eventually land the role.

Fallah and El Arbi have done countless directorial projects together and solidified as an unstoppable duo. So why do they love teaming up on projects, and how did co-directing Ms. Marvel” episodes impacted their experience? El Arbi jumped in to reply, “We started out as film students. We were the only two Moroccans in film school. All were white. That’s why it clicked. It’s like a soccer team [both of us doubt something], then we know it’s not right. If you are looking [for] something, both of us, then we know, ‘okay, let’s go 100%.’ We’re very cooperative.”

He added: “The two of us, it [also] translated with the DP, Robrecht Heyvaert… and all the departments: VFX and Producers and Production Design and Music. It makes sure it’s not a vision [from] only we. It’s the vision of the entire football team that ensures we win the World Cup.” Fallah and El Arbi was clearly a match made in Asgard.

New episodes of “Ms. Marvel” streams on Disney+ on Wednesdays.