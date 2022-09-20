Movies You Need To See In A Theater To Fully Experience

These days, even people who haven’t seen a single “Star Wars” movie are at least vaguely familiar with the galaxy far, far away, complete with its droids and strange alien races, its Jedi and its lightsabers. While the world of Star Wars has since grown to include 11 live-action films, multiple books and comics, theme park rides, and an ever-growing slate of TV shows, nothing captures the early wonder of Star Wars quite as well one like the original trilogy.

At the time the first three films were made – A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi – everything was exciting, from their first crawls to their travels to distant planets witness to their strange characters. Although all familiar today, each of these things now has an iconic status that ensures they are still meaningful and exciting to watch, especially in a theater where the spectacle can completely engulf viewers.