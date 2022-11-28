Movies With Terrible Titles That Doomed Them From The Start

Another sci-fi film with a terrifying title, David Cronenberg’s Naked Lunch proves that the director is the undisputed king of weird movies. The acclaimed body horror writer is best known for sci-fi horror classics like ‘Scanners’, ‘Videodrome’ and ‘The Fly’. But Cronenberg’s 1991 masterpiece Naked Lunch proved both bewildering and mesmerizing, frustrating and captivating, a film difficult to understand but impossible to look away from.

Surreal sci-fi drama Naked Lunch has nothing to do with nudity or a lunch. Loosely inspired by the legendary beatnik novel by William S. Burroughs and the experiences he had while writing it, former Robocop star Peter Weller stars alongside Judy Davis and Ian Holm. Weller is Bill Lee, an exterminator with an addiction to his own insecticide powder, and when he accidentally kills his wife (Davis), he begins writing a book called Naked Lunch. Soon, Bill becomes embroiled in a dark conspiracy involving giant insects.

As odd as it definitely is, the title “Naked Lunch” put the movie on the wrong foot, no doubt confusing those who come across it and wondering what the heck it could be about. Whatever imagery the name may conjure up, these are certainly not giant shape-shifting centipedes involved in an international drug smuggling operation. It was so famous for its confusing title that it was even the butt of a joke on an episode of The Simpsons.