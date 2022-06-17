Mouch’s Best Storyline On Chicago Fire

One Chicago fans can’t get enough of Plouch. In Season 2 of Chicago Fire, Mouch meets Trudy Platt (Amy Morton), the desk sergeant of Chicago PD. At this point in the history of Dick Wolf’s beloved franchise, it was an enduring Chicago crossover couple.

Since “Chicago PD” premiered in 2014, Platt has manned a desk in the Chicago Police Department’s 21st Precinct, making her a near-constant presence in criminal proceedings. Although Platt is a considerate person, she also has a sarcastic streak and a sharp tongue, making her a welcome counterpart to the kind-hearted Mouch.

After all, the couple is there for each other in difficult times. When an explosion takes Platt to the hospital in Season 5 of Chicago PD, Mouch rushes to her aid. Fans also love Plouch for its durability. Other romances in the “One Chicago” universe burn fast and hard or are endlessly complicated, like “Chicago PD” couple Kim Burgess (Marina Squerciati) and Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger), aka Burzek (via NBC). Plouch, on the other hand, is a reliable unit.

In a Reddit fan poll, 26% of voters opted to see more Platt and Mouch screen time in the future. Plouch may not give “One Chicago” the most dramatic weight, but they bring humor and lightness to the often dark franchise. As Redditor u/CSMom74 chimed in, “I’m going with Trudy/Mouch because they’re both funny.”