In 2011, Katy Perry made her live-action sitcom debut in Season 6 of How I Met Your Mother. In the episode titled “Oh Honey,” Perry plays the titular Honey, the bombastic cousin of Ted’s (Josh Radnor) love interest, Zoey (Jennifer Morrison).

Though beautiful, Honey seems a bit lacking in intelligence and tends to believe everyone without a second thought. Her gullibility actually inspires her nickname Honey. Her dizzying remarks had the gang constantly sighing, “Oh, honey,” so the name sticks when older Ted tells his story. Originally set to be matched with Ted, Honey soon falls for Barney’s (Neil Patrick Harris) charm. Overall, Perry is a masterful performer of the airhead babe, and her performance in How I Met Your Mother paved the way for future acting roles.

After her guest role on How I Met Your Mother, Perry got a boost in her acting career, albeit with a focus on voice acting. In 2011, Perry lent her pop star vocals for The Smurfs as Smurfette, a role she reprized in 2013. Perry told Express that it took her a few days to prepare, explaining, “Smurfette isn’t my regular voice — it’s like my voice and a bag of rocks with a pinch of sugar.” Additionally, Perry stars in the animated one musical “Melody” the title character, proving once again that she’s much more than just a pop star in Deadline.