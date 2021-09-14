New data shows 26 states have fully immunized more than half of their residents, and those states with the highest vaccination rates among the lowest cases of Covid19. Vermont, Connecticut, and Massachusetts have two-thirds of their populations fully immunized against the virus, according to the US CDC.

The three states also had the lowest number of Covid19 cases per capita in the past week, CDC data show.

But elsewhere, hospitals are filling up with unvaccinated Covid19 patients.



“In fact, we have the lowest intensive care rates since the beginning of this crisis, in part because less vaccinated people against Covid and other types of injury are on the rise this year,” Mr. The Governor, Jared Polis, Ph.D., said Friday.



“Some hospitals are reaching their limits.” In Florida, Covid19 patients makeup 27 of the 28 intensive care beds in St. Anthony’s Hospital in St.- said the president of the hospital Scott Smith.



He said that about 85% of the hospital’s patients with Covid19 were not vaccinated. Unvaccinated people make up the majority of Covid19 hospitalizations among adults.



A study in 13 states over a 6-month period found that among adults, fully vaccinated individuals accounted for only 4% of hospital admissions. Some hospitalizations require the Covid19 vaccination too late, said Dr. Hudman Hu, medical director of the San Antonio intensive care unit.



“Patients came to us and asked, ‘Can I get vaccinated now?’ But they don’t understand that it needs to be prevented, ”Hu said.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, over 43% of Florida intensive care beds are occupied by Covid19 patients.

Despite the prevalence of the most contagious variant of Delta, the new study found that the vaccine is still very effective in hospital admissions for Covid19.



At any age, the Moderna vaccine was effective at 95 ° hospitalization, while the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was effective at 80 ° and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at 60°, the study found.



But for people over 75, the study found that the vaccine was 76% effective in hospital admission, compared with 89% for adults under 75. “Fully vaccinated” means that it has been at least two weeks since the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, or at least two weeks have passed since the single dose of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.



But as federal health officials are considering a booster dose for most Americans, the definition of complete immunization may change, CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Friday. President Joe Biden’s recent vaccine announcement has been met with praise and criticism.



Companies that want employees to return to work and resume work will benefit from vaccine requirements, said Dr. Vivek Murthy, the US chief surgeon. “A lot of companies are really excited to see them unfold,” Murty told CNN on Sunday.



“High vaccination rates will benefit workers, not just employers,” says Murty. “I believe this can create a difference because people want to stay at home and work and study without coming in contact with other people”.