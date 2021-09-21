For the second time since February, Arizona had more than 100 deaths caused by the Covid-19 virus. The state on Saturday reported more than 2,700 new Covid-19 cases and witnessed 33 deaths.

The number of hospitalizations reduced to 2,000 for the first time in a month.

More Deaths And Fewer COVID Cases In Arizona

Alongside, Johns Hopkins University reports show that daily cases and deaths reduced in the past two weeks. The number of daily cases on September 2 was 3,152. It dropped to 2,732 on September 16. The death count also reduced from 39 to 33 in the past two weeks.

Phoenix announces that it will be providing vaccines through its two mobile Covid-19 vans, and the testing locations will be offering vaccines too now. The step is to ensure an increase in vaccination rates. The city of Arizona decided to use its federal pandemic relief money for adding vaccination to its testing program.

The total count of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Arizona since the beginning of the pandemic is 1.06 million, and 19,486 deaths by the virus.

Updates on the Covid-19 situation

— The schools in the United States not implementing the mask mandate saw a surge of infection among students. South Carolina reports increased Covid-19 cases among children.

— Florida, on the other hand, saw a dip in the number of Covid-19 cases. It experienced an increase in Covid-19 cases last month.

— The UN is using the honor system to check vaccination for the New York meeting.

— Sean Penn aids George starts a non-profit vaccine drive.

Other happenings

— Florida received more than 21,000 new Covid-19 cases per day in August. Florida reported more than 3.5 million confirmed cases, along with 51,000 deaths.

— Governor Newsom’s two children tested Covid19 positive. A statement said Newsom’s wife and two children other children have tested negative by now. Governor’s all four children are below 12 years and therefore are not eligible for vaccination. He stood in favor of mask mandates for unvaccinated citizens.

— Actor Sean Penn is providing help to strengthen Georgia’s vaccine drive. He started a non-profit vaccine facility for the citizens. Only 46% of Georgia’s population is vaccinated.

It is below the country’s average of 54%. His organization provides vaccines in California, Oakland, Washington D.C., Chicago, Los Angeles, New Orleans, and North Carolina.

— South Caroline reports record Covid-19 hospitalizations. The Governor of the state ended the emergency on June 7. Governor Henry McMaster stated that parents should solely decide if their children should wear masks in school or not.

— The United Arab Emirates on Saturday announced that they are dropping the compulsion of producing a negative Covid-19 report for travelers from other emirates into Abu Dhabi.

— On the Indian Prime minister’s birthday, the country administered 25 million vaccine doses in a single day.

— In Australia, Melbourne the protest against the lockdown. Melbourne police subdued the anti-lockdown rally protestors by using pepper sprays.

— Alaska is under public health emergency. The step is to control increasing Covid-19 cases in the state.

— The White House announced that President Joe Biden will b hosting a virtual summit next week. The meet aims at calling the world to account for the victory over the Covid-19 virus.