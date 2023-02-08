Moon Girl And Devil Dinosaur’s Voice Actors Explain What Makes The New Marvel Animated Series So Unique

In an exclusive interview with Looper, Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore spoke about what makes Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur unique. The main reason is the space they are trying to protect. While The Avengers aim to preserve Earth and save the galaxy in Infinity War and Endgame, Moon Girl is more concerned with what’s happening in her immediate vicinity.

“It’s about saving Lunella’s community, New York’s Lower East Side,” White said, “and she would do anything to keep her roller rink going and protect the LES.” Tatasciore, whose voice acting career with over 900 credits from previous stints on Marvel and Star Wars projects (via IMDb), adding that the depth of the material made it a very easy decision to use his singing skills on Moon Girl.

“It’s multifaceted,” said Tatasciore. “One [of the reasons] what was mentioned before is just cultural how cool that is. I already knew about Devil Dinosaur, but to find out about Lunella, to find out about Moon Girl, this genius black nerd who is the smartest person in the Marvel Universe, and to be a family member – not just a crime-fighting partner, but a family member for them – that’s huge.”