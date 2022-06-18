Mononoke movie release date in 2023: Promo reveals Kickstarter

The medicine vendor in the Mononoke 2007 series. Photo Credit: Toei Animation

The Mononoke film’s release date in Japanese theaters is confirmed for 2023.

Mononoke will celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2022 and a film project titled Mononoke: The Movie (Gekijoban Mononoke) was announced during the 15th Anniversary Festival. The event was held at Fuji TV headquarters and was attended by Kenji Nakamura, Takahiro Sakurai and Koji Yamamoto.

The film is an entirely new work and is scheduled to hit theaters in Japan in 2023.

Mononoke: The Movie is directed by Kenji Nakamura, who also directed the TV anime series Mononoke. Takahiro Sakurai will also return to voice our favorite medicine vendor. Twin Engine is producing the film.

Mononoke: The Movie Announcement Promo

Besides the film, three other projects were also announced in the announcement promo.

The Fifteenth Anniversary Visual Project

In the project, 15 artists will draw illustrations for the Mononoke franchise. In the first installment of this project, Yaeko Ninagawa drew the following illustration:

Mononoke illustration by Yaeko Ninagawa

The crowdfunding project

A crowdfunding campaign will be launched from June 24, 2022 to August 14, 2022 to support the production of the film. Both Japanese and international fans can donate to this project.

stage play

A play has also been announced. More details are awaited.

Here is the announcement promo posted by the production team on Twin Engine’s Youtube channel:

The Mononoke series

Mononoke is a 12-episode TV anime series directed by Kenji Nakamura at Toei Animation. The 2007 anime is a spin-off of the 2006 anime Ayakashi: Japanese Classic Horror. The anime is available on Crunchyroll.

Ikuko Takahashi, Chiaki Konaka, Manabu Ishikawa, and Michiko Yokote wrote the screenplays for various episodes. Takashi Hashimoto designed the characters and also served as chief animation director. Yasuharu Takanashi composed the music.

There are 5 arcs in the Mononoke anime:

Episodes 1-2: Zashiki-Warashi Episodes 3-5: Umibozu Episodes 6-7: Noppera-bo Episodes 8-9: Nue Episodes 10-12: Bakeneko

The series has also received manga adaptations, published in Young Gangan Comics and Zenon Comics between 2007 and 2016.

To commemorate the 15th anniversary of the Mononoke anime, the 12 episodes of the anime will be streamed live on Youtube on June 24 at 6:00 p.m. (JST). In addition, the 3 episodes of the Bakeneko arc of Ayakashi: Samurai Horror Tales will also be streamed. You can find this stream on Noitamina’s official Youtube channel.

For more information about the film, visit the official Mononoke: The Movie website.