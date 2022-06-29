Mohan Kapur, Zenobia Shroff, And Saagar Shaikh On The Importance Of Ms. Marvel’s Muslim Representation

We asked the Khan family actors about the Muslim culture we see on the show and how it could be an educational moment for people who just want to see their own experiences, and Zenobia Shroff said, “It’s a real one good question. Nobody put it that way.”

Saagar Shaikh jumped in, saying: “It’s important because it normalizes an otherwise unseen experience, and there are a lot of us out there who haven’t seen something like this – which represents what they go through every day – on screen. It will truly touch the hearts of people who have never had the pleasure of being plucked at those notes.”

It’s no secret that the Western world has a habit of making unfounded and dangerous assumptions about the Muslim community, which often incite violence and hatred and put countless lives at risk. Shroff hopes shows like “Ms. Marvel” can combat these harmful stereotypes. “In the rich history of sadly Muslim bias in this country, the second part of your question is what do you think will do for their experience… I hope they see it and they see, ‘Oh, that is [a] family like mine. they bicker. They love each other. You get up in the morning. They brush their teeth. You fail the driving test. They have dinner together,” she said. “I hope they realize that … our human experience as experience is more common than different.”

Mohan Kapur agreed, adding: “It’s a piece of life of a community that makes up a neighborhood [of] of the world’s population, and it is very rich and diverse. In a very nice and simple way, different facets of her life have been sprinkled in the episodes [and] their culture. It’s very encouraging to know that a studio like Marvel would believe something like this and this community.”

New episodes of “Ms. Marvel” streams on Disney+ on Wednesdays.