Modern Family’s Rico Rodriguez Would Be Completely On Board With A Manny Spin-Off

Though a chance for a Modern Family reboot seems off the table for now, fans are still holding out hope for a possible spin-off series that will bring them back to the good feelings the show has fueled for eleven seasons. One of those advocates comes from the main cast, and it’s Rico Rodriguez, who played Manny on the hit sitcom. Rodriguez was interviewed by reporter Alexis Joy at the Mattel Children’s Hospital Party on the Pier event and asked his thoughts on a possible spin-off series, and his response echoed the wishes of many of his fans.

When asked about his thoughts on a Modern Family spin-off show, Rodriguez seemed ready, and he quickly made his proposal for the hypothetical series star. “Well I mean, I think I’d say I’d love a Manny spin-off, I mean that would be awesome,” he said. “I wouldn’t complain about that!” Neither do fans, especially those who feel there is so much more to discover with this unique character. Where producers might take Manny (now that it was a few years later) is certainly up for debate.

One person who has a good opinion of where Rodriguez’s “Modern Family” character could go is his sister Raini Rodriguez, who accompanied him during the interview. When asked about a possible premise for a spin-off Manny series, she quickly chimed in: “Manny travels the world! He’s so cultured!” Well, Raini has a good reason for putting Manny in various kinds of alien dynamics, since the character absolutely has a finely tuned lens for everyone around him. Only time will tell if we ever see this show, or any other spin-off scenario.