Modern Family’s Nolan Gould Says It Was ‘Strange’ To Part Ways With Luke Dunphy After 11 Years

It’s never easy when a series ends. Fans can’t look forward to new episodes and have to accept that their favorite characters won’t be returning for more. And it’s not just viewers who go through a lot when these things happen. The talented performers also have to let go of their TV show alter egos, which isn’t always the easiest task. For Nolan Gould, saying goodbye to Luke Dunphy after the end of Modern Family was harder than the actor expected. “It was weird to break away from Luke after playing him for so long. It saddens me to think I’ll never act or read lines as him again,” Gould said in an interview with Da Man Magazine. “But at the same time, I’ve spent over half my life pretending to be him, so I’m excited to see what other roles I can play and how I can push myself as an actor.”

His attachment isn’t too shocking considering he played the role in over 230 entries for over a decade. But what some people might not realize is just how different the actor is from Luke Dunphy. On the show, he played the family’s lovable goof. But in reality, Nolan Gould is a genius, having graduated high school at age 13 (via US Magazine) and is a member of Mensa. While Gould may not experience the hilarious antics in real life that the character was known for on the show, Luke will always hold a special place in his heart and leave him with a number of fond memories of his time being part of many of the funniest Moments of the “modern family”.