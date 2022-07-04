Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 OP video leaked at Anime Expo 2022, features new song by MOB CHOIR

Fan art of Mob from the Mob Psycho 100 anime. Credit: Ayla Kazemi/Deviantart.com

On July 3, 2022 at Anime Expo in Los Angeles, California, Warner Bros Japan and Crunchyroll previewed the full opening sequence for the third season of the television anime of ONE’s Mob Psycho 100 manga during their panel.

Japanese rock band MOB CHOIR will perform the anime’s opening song titled “1”.

YouTuber trash bags! was kind enough to film the video and share it on his YouTube channel. You can watch it here:

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 OP Leak.

MOB CHOIR was specially created for Mob Psycho 100

MOB CHOIR is the name of a Japanese music project created specifically for the anime Mob Psycho 100. The band was formed in Japan in 2016 and is known for singing the opening of the first and second seasons of the anime Mob Psycho 100 that aired during the winter 2019 anime season starting in January.

You can check out the Mob Psycho 100 Season One OP Song “99” here:

Mob Psycho 100 Season One OP “99”.

The main singer is Sana (aka “37”, 25th, 1999), a Japanese singer, member of the band Sajou no Hana. Mob Psycho 100 Season One OP Song “99” was composed by Junichi Sasaki and Takeshi Masuda and performed by Masuda (guitar and bass). Sasaki and the creator of the manga ONE teamed up as lyricists.

Mob Psycho 100 Season Two OP “99.9” was performed by Sanjou no Hana and can be viewed here:

Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 OP “99.9”.

What is the cast of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3?

Cast of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3:

Setsuo Ito – Shigeo “Mob” Kageyama

Takahiro Sakurai – Arataka Dance

Akio Ohtsuka-Ekubo

Miyu Irino-Ritsu Kageyama

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka-Teruki Hanazawa

Takanori Hoshino-Serizawa

Atsumi Tanezaki – Tome Kurata

Uki Satake—Tsubomi

Ayumi Fujimura- Ichi Mezato

Toshihiko SekiMusashi Goda

Yoshimasu Hosoya-Tenga Onigawara

Who are the members of the production team?

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Production Team Members:

Managing Director – Yuzuru Tachikawa

Director – Takahiro Hasui (director of episodes of Bungo Stay Dogs, Sk8 the Infinity)

Series composition – Hiroshi Seko

Character Designer – Yoshimichi Kameda

Sound Director – Kazuhiro Wakabayashi

Music Composer – Kenji Kawaii

Artistic Director – Ryo Kono

Color Design – Shihoko Nakayama

Cameraman – Mayuku Furumoto

Publisher—Kiyoshi Hirose

Where can I read or watch Mob Psycho 100?

In 2012, ONE (also known for the manga One Punch Man) published the manga in Shogakukan’s Ura Sunday Service and later in Shogakukan’s manga ONE app in 2014. The manga ended in December 2017 and the upcoming Season 3 aims to cover all arcs up to to the final. Shogakukan has compiled the manga’s chapters into volumes, with the final volume being released in April 2018. The English version of the spin-off Mob Psycho 100: Dance is published by Dark Horse Comics.

You can currently watch seasons one and two of Mob Psycho 100 on Crunchyroll. Crunchyroll plans to stream season 3 in October. Both the original Japanese subtitled version and the English dubbing will be made available worldwide (excluding Asia) at the same time. During the Crunchyroll Expo event, they plan to premiere the first two episodes of the third season.

Mob Psycho 100 REIGEN: The Miraculous Unknown Psychic Event anime is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation, both the original Japanese version with English subtitles and the dubbed version are available. You can also watch a live-action adaptation of Mob Psycho 100 on Netflix!