Mob 1 Moving! Release Date & Plot

The ninth episode of Mob Psycho 100 III is under the umbrella of a release. And over the next two days, the episode is set to bring amazing storylines to the table. On the last outing, it was seen that the members of the Telepathy Club were attempting to contact people living in outer space. And what’s even more interesting to see is the fact that there may also be an answer from outer space. So, without taking much time, here is everything you need to know about Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9 new episode.

In the following storyline, Mob will make the final decision to pursue a hobby during the upcoming break. And we will also see the continuation of the storyline of the Telepathy Club. An answer might not come from outer space, but entertainment is green here.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9: What Will Happen Next?

According to the episode preview, the title of the new episode is “Mob 1 Moving”. This episode will begin with one of the most interesting storylines to date. Mob must find a way to keep themselves occupied as the holidays begin. All classmates might have something to do at this time. And besides his job, there are many activities that he can pursue in the meantime.

Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9 will begin with the same confrontation. But since Dimple isn’t anywhere near the MC, Mob has to make that decision alone. This means this might be some of the most confusing self-talk we’ve seen yet.

Summary of the previous episode!

The title of Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 8 was Encountering The Unknown. The episode started with a completely different plot. Here an ongoing war was waged and won by the most unexpected side of all time. This was the Mount Mudboat that emerged as the winning team. On the other hand, Takenaka was the one who stayed up all night watching and reading about UFOs and their sightings in the world.

As the story unfolded, we realized that this was entirely the telepathy club’s plan. Her plan was to forge a message and send it out into the world. Space had many secrets and they wanted to explore them to the fullest. The episode drew to a close, and members were disappointed that a UFO was finally not seen.

Once again there is no pause in the release of the latest chapter. So the adventures of Mob and his friends continue with full force. The final release date of the episode is in the next two days. So, Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 Episode 9 will be released on December 1st, 2022. Fans can watch all episodes of the anime only on Netflix official sites. So keep an eye on The Anime Daily for all the updates right here.