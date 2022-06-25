Mizushima Works On His Next Step! Release Date

advertisement

Love All Play Episode 13 focuses on Mizushima fighting his friend. Well, everyone worked hard for the tournament. They gave 100 percent in the summer training camp. This was seen in the previous episode where Mizushima had a match with Matsuda. At first it was difficult for Mizushima to defeat Matsuda, but he found a way to give him a tough fight.

Now, in the 13th episode, Mizushima will find herself in a difficult situation. He must decide what to do next when he has to fight with one of his friends. In the meantime, his coach’s advice will pile up his problems. Read on to find out more about the next outing.

Love All Play Episode 13: What Will Happen Next?

After winning the match, Mizushima goes to his friend Shizuo. The next match will take place between them. However, in court, Mizushima learns of Shizuo’s leg injury. But he seems shocked when his coach tells him to take full advantage. Now Mizushima will decide his next move. It will be difficult for him to fight Shizuo in such a state, and it will be quite difficult to follow his trainer’s orders. However, Shizuo will ask him to play fair game with him and ignore his leg injury.

But Mizushima will be confused and saddened by his friend’s injury. However, there are two possibilities that Mizushima will resign since he cannot play against a wounded person. Otherwise, he will give 100 percent to fight with Shizuo. Despite the bad feeling, he will put up a tough fight with Shizuo and win a match against Shizuo. Now it will be interesting to see what Mizushima will do next.

A short summary!

Previously, in Episode 12 of Love All Play, twins finally received their certificates while some players talked about Yusa not being in the finals this year. However, Mizushima heard it and later he and Matsuda prepared for the finals. Their trainer, Ebicchi Sensei, gave them directions for the first time, which never helped them when they competed against each other. Finally, the match between Mizushima and Matsuda began. Matsuda accumulated points against his opponent and played well against Mizushima. Soon Matsuda won the first game.

Later, Mizushima realized that he had underestimated Matsuda. Matsuda led in the second set, but soon Mizushima predicted his shots and won the second game 23-21. In the final, Matsuda played offensively and started with his power shots. However, Mizushima predicted his attacks and began attacking him. Later, Mizushima managed to deal with Matsuda’s attack and won the final game 21-17. Both shook hands after the match and Matsuda spoke to his coach about his endurance.

Episode 13 of “Love All Play” entitled “Promise” will air on June 25, 2022 at 5pm JST. You can stream the show on Japanese local networks. For international viewers, the show can be streamed on Crunchyroll. Stay tuned. The Anime Daily keeps you updated.