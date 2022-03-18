Aishwarya Rai is a well-known Bollywood actress and model who has appeared in numerous films with the moniker “Queen of Bollywood.” She’s a household name because she was crowned Miss World 1994.

In addition to Hindi, Tamil, and English, Aishwarya Rai has appeared in a number of other languages. As of 2009, she had won two Filmfare Awards and been awarded the Padma Shri by the Indian government.

An enormous following of admirers has gathered around her all around the world.

Aishwarya Rai’s life has recently gotten a lot of attention, and the sections that follow will go into greater detail about the actress with the hazel green-blue eyes. Let’s get started right now!

A Brief Biography Of Aishwarya Rai

In the Indian state of Karnataka, on November 1, 1973, Aishwarya Rai was born to a prominent family. She has reached the age of 48. Her parents, Krishnaraj and Brinda, raised her.

She attended Arya Vidya Mandir High School in Mumbai, Jai Hind College in Mumbai, and DG Ruparel College in Matunga for her secondary education. Since her early days as a toddler, Rai has expressed an interest in performing, according to her parents.

The classical dancing and music training she had as a child was five years in length. She originally wanted to be a doctor, but after enrolling at the Rachana Sansad Academy of Architecture, she changed her mind and now works as an architect.

She later dropped out of school to focus solely on her modelling career. She was born in India and has maintained her Indian citizenship to this day. She is a member of a Hindu family, and she is also a practising Hindu. Scorpio is her astrological sign.

A Family Portrait Of Aishwarya Rai

This includes Aishwarya Rai’s mother and father as well as her younger brother. As a result of her father’s work in the military as a scientist, Krishnaraj had a profound effect on her. She became interested in medicine as a result of that impact.

On March 18, 2017, Rai’s father passed away, placing her in a difficult position. Her mother, Vrinda, is a steadfast support system for her. She was raised by her older brother, Adithya Roi, who is currently a ship’s engineer. Dil Ka Rishta” was co-produced by Aishwarya Rai’s brother and scripted by her mother.

Is Aishwarya Rai Married? Find Out Here!

In 1999, Aishwarya Rai was dating Salman Khan, with whom she was involved for three years before their breakup in 2002. Rai cited “abuse (verbal, physical, and emotional), infidelity, and indignity” as the reasons for their divorce. The actor Vivek Oberoi became her new love interest after they split up. In 2005, the two of them also called it quits.

After the filming of Dhoom 2, Abhishek Bachan and Rai began dating. In spite of the fact that they appeared together in films such as Dhai Akshar Prem Ke and Kuch Naa Kaho, they developed a strong bond after Dhoom 2.

Abhishek Bachan’s father, Amitabh Bachan, announced their engagement and they wed on April 20, 2007. Juhu, Mumbai’s “Prateeksha” was the location of Bachan’s marriage ceremony. As of now, the’super couple’ is still together and enjoying parenthood with their daughter Aaradhya.

The Eldest Child Of Aishwarya Rai

Aaradhya Bachan was born to Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachan on November 16, 2011, in Mumbai. She and her mother have walked many a red carpet together. Aaradhya is adored by Aishwarya and Abhishek, and their fans are eager to see more of this 11-year-old kid star.

As A Professional, Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai began her career as a model and quickly rose to prominence as one of the most prominent faces in the modelling industry. Rai won the International Supermodel Contest in 1991, which led to her being featured in the American Vogue.

She has also won numerous other pageants, including Miss India World and Miss World. As her modelling career progressed, she was able to appear in more films.

ruvar, a 1997 Tamil film directed by Mani Ratnam, was her first feature. Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, her debut Hindi feature, was released the same year she made her Hollywood debut.

Her portrayal in Sanjay Leela Bansali’s film Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, released in 1999, earned her a Filmfare Best Actress Award, her first commercially successful film.

Aishwarya Rai’s best films include 1999’s Taal, as well as Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Mohabbatein, Devdas, Dil Ka Rishta, Raincoat, Dhoom 2, Jodha Abhar, Guru, Sarbjit, and Guzarish.

In the recently released film “Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,” Aishwarya Rai plays a poet named Soba, who has a very small role in the movie. Despite this, many people admire her performance.

In Hollywood, Aishwarya Rai Is A Star.

She has appeared in a number of Hollywood films, including The Pink Panther 2, Bride and Prejudice, Provoked, The Last Legion and Mistress of Spices. On February 11, 2005, Gurinder Chadha released Bride and Prejudice, her feature picture debut.

Aishwarya Rai’s performance as Lalitha in the film garnered her further attention as an actor. The Mistress of Spices is the most talked about Hollywood film of rai, and her acting in that picture was also excellent.

She is also the first Indian actress to serve on the Cannes Film Festival jury. In 2003, she became a juror on the prestigious Oprah Winfrey Show, making her the first Indian to do so.

Stepping Away From The limelight, Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai, despite her appearances in a few recent films, is currently inactive on the big screen. Many people want to know why she’s leaving the industry. Aishwarya Rai is also the subject of numerous speculations, in part due to the fact that she has declined numerous roles in recent years.

All of Aishwarya’s rumours and questions went unanswered. It’s not like Aishwarya Rai goes a year without appearing in a movie.

For the upcoming Tamil film Ponniyin Selvan, which is directed by Mani Ratnam and stars her. Rai returns to Tamil cinema after a ten-year absence in this epic historical drama in which she plays both Nandini and Mandakini Devi.

Aishwarya Rai’s Birth Date

Aishwarya Rai will be 48 years old in March of 2022. On November 1, 1973, she was born. Her horoscope sign is Scorpio, which makes sense given her date of birth.

The Physical Appearance Of Aishwarya Rai

In height, Aishwarya Rai is 5’7″ and weighs 56 kg. Her physical measurements are 34-26-36, which indicate that she is petite. In the world of actresses, her hazel-green-blue eyes are a standout. She, too, has black hair.

The Net Worth Of Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya Rai’s net worth is expected to reach $31 million in the year 2022. Brand Endorsement and personal involvement in numerous enterprises are the primary sources of income for her. Her income tax bill is one of the most expensive in India. The Aishwarya Rai Foundation, which she formed in 2004 to aid rural Indians, is also named after her.