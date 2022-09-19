Mike Flanagan Sadly Confirms What We Suspected About His Shining Prequel

Director Mike Flanagan and Stephen King, who wrote the franchise’s source material, began collaborating on a sequel to Doctor Sleep in 2019, the same year the film premiered. However, Flanagan has revealed in two tweets that Hallorann, the prequel he dreamed up about a young Dick Hallorann, is now officially dead in the water.

First, September 18, Flanagan retweeted a fan-made poster for a hypothetical “Shining” prequel titled “Shine: A Dick Hallorann” story. Whether or not the poster’s designer Adam Perocchi posting original film content under the handle @Readful_ThingsThat Flanagan’s prequel plans were previously known is unclear. In both cases, Flanagan shared the poster with the caption, “We were SO CLOSE. I will always regret that that didn’t happen.”

Another Twitter user then responded to Flanagan’s retweet and asked the reasons for this development. Flanagan answered“Because of DOCTOR SLEEP’s box office performance, Warner Bros has decided not to continue. They control the rights, so that’s it.”

Unfortunately for Doctor Sleep fans, the fate of Flanagan’s The Shining prequel has now been confirmed to be exactly what those concerned about its underperforming box office performance likely feared. So Doctor Sleep appears to be the final Shining movie for now, as Flanagan continues to work on independent horror projects that are progressing.