Mike Ehrmantraut’s Biggest Mistake On Better Call Saul

In the sixth episode of the first season, “Five-O”, we see Mike’s past where he takes bribes as a police officer in Philadelphia. His son Matt (never shown directly) is also a cop and is pressured into taking the dirty money too while his father tries to convince him to do so for his safety. However, due to his slight hesitation, Matt is killed by other corrupt cops anyway. This causes immeasurable heartache and loss not only for Mike, but also for his daughter-in-law, Stacy Ehrmantraut (Kerry Condon), and Kaley Ehrmantraut (Faith Healey), his adored granddaughter.

This moment seems to have caused a sea change in the character who, up to this point, may have only hurt people he didn’t know or didn’t care about. That grief and shame stays with Mike until the end of his eventful and traumatic life, and no matter how much love, care, and money he gives his family, he eventually dies on “Breaking Bad” knowing that it won’t ever happen be able to bring his son back.

“We all make our choices,” Mike says in the Better Call Saul Season 5 episode “Bad Choice Road.” “And these decisions put us on a road. Sometimes these decisions seem small, but they get you on the road. You’re thinking about quitting. But eventually you’ll be back on the streets.”

Now that he knows the full story of how many people Mike killed and injured, that line hits even harder.