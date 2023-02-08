Michelob Ultra’s Song Choice For Their Super Bowl 2023 Commercial Is The Perfect Caddyshack Throwback

Eagle-eyed fans of “Caddyshack” will find plenty of callouts in the Michelob ULTRA commercial. From Brian Cox saying, “Well, we’re waiting” to him holding up a club and whispering “Billy, billy, billy,” there’s no shortage of moments that will remind you fondly of the classic comedy. And to really get to the point, the ad uses the theme song for “Caddyshack,” which is Kenny Loggins’ “I’m Alright.” It’s a classic slice of ’80s nostalgia that peaked at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

It has remained a staple of Loggins’ catalog all these years later, and it will always be associated with “Caddyshack” for a generation of fans. The song makes a comeback in the Michelob ULTRA commercial and plays for a good helping until replaced by tense music as Serena Williams tries to sink a shot, but it returns at the very end while everyone celebrates.

Movie parodies and homages are nothing new for Super Bowl commercials. Everything from “Home Alone” to “Crocodile Dundee” has been done before (via Collider). And now Caddyshack joins the very esteemed company.