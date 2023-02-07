Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks

Michael Douglas recently appeared alongside his castmates at a press conference for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania that Looper attended. During the discussion, Douglas revealed that working on the Ant-Man and MCU films has given him a refreshing break from R-rated films. When asked to describe the appeal of the “Ant-Man” films, Douglas listed the humor and fun elements before adding, “They seem to appeal to all ages.” Then he discussed his own career , which was full of many adult-focused movies. Some of Douglas’ most famous films – Wall Street, Fatal Attraction, Basic Instinct, and The War of the Roses to name a few – are all rated R.

Additionally, a hiatus from R-rated movies means younger viewers want to know about and connect with Douglas’ work, which the actor has enjoyed. Douglas explained, “Someone like me who mostly references R-rated movies. It was really a pleasure to have younger gentlemen [to me] and enjoy what’s going on.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17.