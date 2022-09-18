Melissa Fumero Shares Her Favorite Amy And Rosa Scene On Brooklyn Nine-Nine

In a 2021 interview with BuzzFeed, Melissa Fumero was asked about her favorite Amy Santiago and Rosa Diaz moment from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. “It was one of the very first friendship scenes where Rosa says, ‘We work in an office with some guys and we have to look out for each other,'” she recalled. “And Amy is amazed by it. She’s like, ‘Oh, I was ready to do this, but I didn’t know it was you.'”

The episode she is referring to was the Season 1 episode “Sal’s Pizza”. Amy is jealous of Rosa for being offered a job as a captain in a small town, and after Rosa appeases Amy’s jealousy by showing her how boring the town that offered her the job is, Amy confesses that she is competitive because she was raised as a captain and is the only girl in her family. “Well, you’re not the only girl at the table anymore. We work in a police force full of guys, we have to have each other’s backs. Okay?” Rosa tells her.

The two actresses have hung out in more places than just the 99th Precinct, the two also appeared alongside music legend Gloria Estefan on the 2019 episode of One Day at a Time called The Funeral, in which they are members the Alvarezes played ‘ extended family circle. Beatriz later shared on Twitter that working with childhood hero Rita Moreno on One Day At a Time was a dream come true, especially when Moreno showed the two actresses her wardrobe with all her photos from the past years.